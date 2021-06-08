Beach and Country Guild holds 8th Annual Regale in The Ranch

The Beach and Country Guild hosted its 8th Annual Regale in The Ranch benefit “Rock the Yacht” June 5 at the RSF home of Mike and Ilene Lamb. The event featured live entertainment under the stars from Yacht Rocker, as well as libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie