Tea 3 Foundation hosts benefit event ‘2021 Summer of Love’

The Tea 3 Foundation presented its “2021 Summer of Love” fundraising gala on June 5 at the RSF home of Tea 3 Foundation board member Charo Garcia-Acevedo. Entertainment at the benefit was provided by The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute band.

Proceeds from this outdoor event go to Shelter to Soldier, a local nonprofit organization that brings post-9/11 combat veterans together with trained rescue dogs to help both recover and move forward. Visit www.tea3foundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark