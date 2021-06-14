Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Photo Galleries

CCA Class of 2021

Ellyse Givens, Leili Delorme
1/49
Ellyse Givens, Leili Delorme  (Jon Clark)
Sheeva Davari, Roxy Morris, India McHale
2/49
Sheeva Davari, Roxy Morris, India McHale  (Jon Clark)
Senior procession into the stadium
3/49
Senior procession into the stadium  (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony
4/49
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony  (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony
5/49
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony  (Jon Clark)
Seniors assemble in the gym prior to their procession
6/49
Seniors assemble in the gym prior to their procession  (Jon Clark)
Jaylene Bonilla, Samantha Coleman
7/49
Jaylene Bonilla, Samantha Coleman  (Jon Clark)
Senior procession into the stadium
8/49
Senior procession into the stadium  (Jon Clark)
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates
9/49
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates  (Jon Clark)
Avalon Moore, Quinn Lagerson
10/49
Avalon Moore, Quinn Lagerson  (Jon Clark)
Finn Conley, Edgar Dufour
11/49
Finn Conley, Edgar Dufour  (Jon Clark)
Anna Carson McCloskey, Mia Weisman
12/49
Anna Carson McCloskey, Mia Weisman  (Jon Clark)
Senior procession into the stadium
13/49
Senior procession into the stadium  (Jon Clark)
CCA Principal Brett Killeen and Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas lead the seniors into the stadium
14/49
CCA Principal Brett Killeen and Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas lead the seniors into the stadium  (Jon Clark)
CCA staff Brian Baum, John Unwin, Rigo Paz, Stuart Pollock, Elise Lamotte
15/49
CCA staff Brian Baum, John Unwin, Rigo Paz, Stuart Pollock, Elise Lamotte  (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021
16/49
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021  (Jon Clark)
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates
17/49
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates  (Jon Clark)
Caroline Campbell, Haley Fisher
18/49
Caroline Campbell, Haley Fisher  (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony
19/49
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony  (Jon Clark)
Sophia Lee, Frances Chai, Isabelle Ster
20/49
Sophia Lee, Frances Chai, Isabelle Ster  (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem
21/49
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sings the National Anthem
22/49
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021
23/49
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021  (Jon Clark)
Thiago Caetano, Nicholas Dashi, Yashwin Madakamutil, Arjun Anumula, Wasay Zaman, Rochan Urankar, Jivan Achar
24/49
Thiago Caetano, Nicholas Dashi, Yashwin Madakamutil, Arjun Anumula, Wasay Zaman, Rochan Urankar, Jivan Achar  (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021
25/49
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021  (Jon Clark)
Haley Fisher, Caroline Campbell
26/49
Haley Fisher, Caroline Campbell  (Jon Clark)
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony
27/49
CCA 2021 graduation ceremony  (Jon Clark)
Ilan Ferdman, Brett Serwin, Elad Anbar
28/49
Ilan Ferdman, Brett Serwin, Elad Anbar  (Jon Clark)
Natalie Fedstein sings "Rise Up"
29/49
Natalie Fedstein sings “Rise Up”  (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021
30/49
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021  (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem
31/49
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Seniors pause for the National Anthem
32/49
Seniors pause for the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Haley Fisher, Caroline Campbell
33/49
Haley Fisher, Caroline Campbell  (Jon Clark)
CCA Principal Brett Killeen with Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas
34/49
CCA Principal Brett Killeen with Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas  (Jon Clark)
CCA Principal Brett Killeen and Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas lead the procession into the stadium
35/49
CCA Principal Brett Killeen and Associate District Superintendent Tina Douglas lead the procession into the stadium  (Jon Clark)
Grant Higdon, Joey Bertsch
36/49
Grant Higdon, Joey Bertsch  (Jon Clark)
Alex Chen, Simeon Dong, Matthew Dang, Yash Hande
37/49
Alex Chen, Simeon Dong, Matthew Dang, Yash Hande  (Jon Clark)
CCA staff Robin Dobashi, Chungching Kao, Jeannine Marquie, Amy Villanova
38/49
CCA staff Robin Dobashi, Chungching Kao, Jeannine Marquie, Amy Villanova  (Jon Clark)
CCA graduation ceremonies in the stadium
39/49
CCA graduation ceremonies in the stadium  (Jon Clark)
Friends and family at the 2021 CCA graduation ceremony
40/49
Friends and family at the 2021 CCA graduation ceremony  (Jon Clark)
CCA staff Christopher Black, Vicky Sanchez, Tom Lockhart, John Unwin, Garret Happ
41/49
CCA staff Christopher Black, Vicky Sanchez, Tom Lockhart, John Unwin, Garret Happ  (Jon Clark)
Seniors pause for the National Anthem
42/49
Seniors pause for the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Jacob Gaines, Ezra Park
43/49
Jacob Gaines, Ezra Park  (Jon Clark)
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates
44/49
Samiya Rana addresses her classmates  (Jon Clark)
Natalie Fedstein sings "Rise Up"
45/49
Natalie Fedstein sings “Rise Up”  (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021
46/49
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021  (Jon Clark)
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021
47/49
Principal Brett Killeen addresses the graduating Class of 2021  (Jon Clark)
Vianna Ngo, Ella Mubarak, Alex Ster
48/49
Vianna Ngo, Ella Mubarak, Alex Ster  (Jon Clark)
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem
49/49
Kaia Kim-Weigandt sang the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Share

Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 11 at CCA.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement