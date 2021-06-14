Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
TPHS Class of 2021

1/55
Seth Johnson, Elijah Henderson, Toby Gollan-Myers, Benjamin Haynie  (Jon Clark)
2/55
Seniors proceed into the stadium  (Jon Clark)
3/55
Kaden Michaels, teacher Angela Willden, Peter Morsch  (Jon Clark)
4/55
TPHS principal Rob Coppo and senior class vice president Logan Gutzwiller  (Jon Clark)
5/55
Senior class vice president Logan Gutzwiller  (Jon Clark)
6/55
Alexander Stafford, Maxim Pogorelov  (Jon Clark)
7/55
Morgan Thompson  (Jon Clark)
8/55
Dominick Cortez, Colin Cutkomp, Zack Kanner  (Jon Clark)
9/55
Logan Gutzwiller, Diego Campisano, Matias Clotfelter Bastias  (Jon Clark)
10/55
Tara Eshraghi, Lydia Brown, Andrea Lazaro  (Jon Clark)
11/55
Aaron Le, Sara Maxman  (Jon Clark)
12/55
Ashley Williams Camet, Vin Stratton, Grant Shields, Aaron Silbert  (Jon Clark)
13/55
Jarrek Arendsen, Kameron Gano  (Jon Clark)
14/55
Yash Joshi, Nandita Kodali  (Jon Clark)
15/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement ceremony  (Jon Clark)
16/55
Kaili Aqui, Eliana Cho  (Jon Clark)
17/55
Sasha Lewis, Liz Trask, Danyca Solo, Zander Samarasinghe  (Jon Clark)
18/55
Coral Heimer, Megan Keel, Paige Hutchinson, Ashley Blunt  (Jon Clark)
19/55
Elianna Shamieh, Romina Sangani  (Jon Clark)
20/55
Austin Negrete, Griffin Thorburn  (Jon Clark)
21/55
Franz Miguel Schaumberg, Michael Difrancesco  (Jon Clark)
22/55
Carolina Altbaum, Lana Kabakibi, Bella Gilmor  (Jon Clark)
23/55
Nicholas Chandler, Grant Gilly, Gavin Christie, Jackson Drewry, Arash Nawaey  (Jon Clark)
24/55
Luis Martinez, Tyler Morgan  (Jon Clark)
25/55
Stella Bruce, Lily Ellingson  (Jon Clark)
26/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement ceremony  (Jon Clark)
27/55
Anna Hellickson, Darian Westing, Haley Dinsmore, Jazmine McMullan  (Jon Clark)
28/55
Morgan Thompson, Jake Noble, Neha Pubbi  (Jon Clark)
29/55
Senior class president Danyca Solo makes opening remarks  (Jon Clark)
30/55
Malia Murray, Annika Nordstrom, Meghan Mullins, Jade Valentino, Olivia Pistorius  (Jon Clark)
31/55
Corey Cox, Rebecca Cole  (Jon Clark)
32/55
Colin Cornforth (Teacher of the Year 2020), Principal Rob Coppo, District Associate Superintendent Tina Douglas, District Trustee Michael Allman  (Jon Clark)
33/55
Stella Bruce, Mia Grust, Isabella Grust, Lily Ellingson  (Jon Clark)
34/55
Ashley Hanson, Sophia Gall, Gracie Jimenez  (Jon Clark)
35/55
Teachers lead the seniors onto the field  (Jon Clark)
36/55
Teachers lead the seniors onto the field  (Jon Clark)
37/55
Jesus Donoe Medina, Seyed Jalil, Christopher Eberly  (Jon Clark)
38/55
Decorations fly in the wind  (Jon Clark)
39/55
Abby Perlmutter, Molly Umansky, Helia Pashmforoush, teacher Lisa Tellers  (Jon Clark)
40/55
Friends and families at the TPHS 2021 Commencement  (Jon Clark)
41/55
Seniors participate in the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
42/55
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas  (Jon Clark)
43/55
Principal Rob Coppo and disinguished guests watch as the seniors enter the stadium  (Jon Clark)
44/55
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”  (Jon Clark)
45/55
Morgan Thompson sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
46/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement  (Jon Clark)
47/55
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo reflects on the past year  (Jon Clark)
48/55
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas  (Jon Clark)
49/55
Gavin Ryder, Cameron Nelson, Cole O’Rosky  (Jon Clark)
50/55
Morgan Thompson sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
51/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement  (Jon Clark)
52/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement  (Jon Clark)
53/55
TPHS graduates receive their diplomas  (Jon Clark)
54/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement  (Jon Clark)
55/55
TPHS 2021 Commencement  (Jon Clark)
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 11 at TPHS.

Photos by Jon Clark

