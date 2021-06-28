North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Get Together’ luncheon

North Coast Women’s Connection hosted its “Get Together” luncheon June 22 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The theme “Friends, Florals & Faith” brought women together for friendship, enlightenment and community.

NCWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith. NCWC is under Stonecroft Ministry which is based in Kansas City, Miss., and has been serving the world over 75 years.

The event’s guest speaker was Monique Denger, “Experiencing Love & Joy” author, motivational speaker and Stonecroft presenter. The event also featured florist Eleanore Clark.

Photos by Robert McKenzie