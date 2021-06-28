Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Get Together’ luncheon

North Coast Women’s Connection Planning Team: Lois Schaefer, Pat Van Gorder, Program Chair Jan Reital, Committee Chair Jill Mulligan, Susan Popov, Vice Chair/Treasurer Stephanie Messina, Beverly Pruitt  (Robert_McKenzie)
Beverly Sturr, Minnie Scott, Judith Malec, Janine Haynes  (Robert_McKenzie)
Laura Brenn, Cristina Camacho, Jan Smith, Cindy Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guest speaker Monique Denger, Jill Muligan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guest speaker Monique Denger, author of “Experiencing Love & Joy”  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ann Schiebelhut, Bobbi Gallagher, Jill Vonder-Reith, Carol McAllister  (Robert_McKenzie)
Seated: Linda Golden, Trudy Harsch. Standing: Sandy Bieker, Lois Schaefer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests at the luncheon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Flower arrangements by www.FloralDesignbyAri.com, arrangers Eleanore Clark and Elizabeth Kelly  (Robert_McKenzie)
Michele Heppner, Christine Patrize, Doris Thompson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sally Trovaten, Nancy Sherman, Sydney DiCesare  (Robert_McKenzie)
North Coast Women’s Connection hosted its “Get Together” luncheon June 22 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The theme “Friends, Florals & Faith” brought women together for friendship, enlightenment and community.

NCWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith. NCWC is under Stonecroft Ministry which is based in Kansas City, Miss., and has been serving the world over 75 years.

The event’s guest speaker was Monique Denger, “Experiencing Love & Joy” author, motivational speaker and Stonecroft presenter. The event also featured florist Eleanore Clark.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

