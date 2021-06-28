Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
‘Shop + Support for the Del Mar Unit’

Rady Childrens Hospital Auxiliary Del Mar event chair Debbie Cady, unit chair Susan Darnall, Annette Fargo, Jan Smith, Ginger Wood
Katherine Arnold, Rebecca Arnold, Vanesa Perrigo
Jackie Lamkin, Cynthia Nakagawa
Bette Hoffman, Julie Zozaya, Sarah Booher
Crystal Privett, Mia and Lisa Ratcliff, Lindsay Wallis
Cyrstal Privett, Owner Julie Zozaya of Julies Beach Life, Lisette Polny of Zofia Day Co
Nicole Holliday, Anne Mery (www.eCelticbooks.com)
Joleen Langston, Lori Wergeland
Cathy Tyre, Kris Nelson
Lynne Valentine (www.LittleBitDifferent.net), Dene Graa, Chad Williams
Dan Dragland of Folklorick (www.Folklorick.com)
The Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary hosted an event with Julie’s Beachwear in Del Mar on June 24. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy a great shopping experience while raising funds to help support Rady Children’s Hospital at the event, titled “Shop + Support for the Del Mar Unit”.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

