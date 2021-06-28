‘Shop + Support for the Del Mar Unit’
1/11
Rady Childrens Hospital Auxiliary Del Mar event chair Debbie Cady, unit chair Susan Darnall, Annette Fargo, Jan Smith, Ginger Wood (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Katherine Arnold, Rebecca Arnold, Vanesa Perrigo (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Jackie Lamkin, Cynthia Nakagawa (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Bette Hoffman, Julie Zozaya, Sarah Booher (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Crystal Privett, Mia and Lisa Ratcliff, Lindsay Wallis (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Cyrstal Privett, Owner Julie Zozaya of Julies Beach Life, Lisette Polny of Zofia Day Co (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Nicole Holliday, Anne Mery (www.eCelticbooks.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Joleen Langston, Lori Wergeland (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Cathy Tyre, Kris Nelson (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Lynne Valentine (www.LittleBitDifferent.net), Dene Graa, Chad Williams (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Dan Dragland of Folklorick (www.Folklorick.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
The Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary hosted an event with Julie’s Beachwear in Del Mar on June 24. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy a great shopping experience while raising funds to help support Rady Children’s Hospital at the event, titled “Shop + Support for the Del Mar Unit”.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.