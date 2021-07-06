Share
Photo Galleries

Rotary District 5340 ends year with Governor’s Dinner & Celebration

Happy Rotarians
1/12
Happy Rotarians  (Robert_McKenzie)
Griff Lewis, Don Fipps, Yvonne Finocchiaro, Mary Fritz-Wilson, Bill Walsh, Raegan Matthews
2/12
Griff Lewis, Don Fipps, Yvonne Finocchiaro, Mary Fritz-Wilson, Bill Walsh, Raegan Matthews  (Robert_McKenzie)
Michael Harvey, Juanita Harvey, John Simonelli, District Governor elect Chuck Pretto
3/12
Michael Harvey, Juanita Harvey, John Simonelli, District Governor elect Chuck Pretto  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hugo Murillo, Manuela Bump-Murillo, Berth De La Fuente
4/12
Hugo Murillo, Manuela Bump-Murillo, Berth De La Fuente  (Robert_McKenzie)
Outgoing District Governor Steven Weitzen, Incoming District Governor Dan Gensler
5/12
Outgoing District Governor Steven Weitzen, Incoming District Governor Dan Gensler  (Robert_McKenzie)
Romeo Villanueva, Mel Gallegos, Hey Jude Gallegos
6/12
Romeo Villanueva, Mel Gallegos, Hey Jude Gallegos  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bobbi Spinner-Fleck, Bonnie Welch, Athenea Luciano, Dugan Lamoise
7/12
Bobbi Spinner-Fleck, Bonnie Welch, Athenea Luciano, Dugan Lamoise  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary outgoing President Robin Chappelow, Incoming President Elizabeth Christensen, Susan Callahan, Mark Rodriguez, incoming Treasurer Roshanak Clune
8/12
RSF Rotary outgoing President Robin Chappelow, Incoming President Elizabeth Christensen, Susan Callahan, Mark Rodriguez, incoming Treasurer Roshanak Clune  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ben Fritschner, Craig Laursen, Nancy Gatschel, Marge Cole
9/12
Ben Fritschner, Craig Laursen, Nancy Gatschel, Marge Cole  (Robert_McKenzie)
Stanford Hartman, Sandi Rimer, Cynthia Villis, Susan Brown, Past District Governor Steve Brown
10/12
Stanford Hartman, Sandi Rimer, Cynthia Villis, Susan Brown, Past District Governor Steve Brown  (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Dawn Ovrom, Bret Geernaert, Vicki Beaubien, Jeb Bakke
11/12
John and Dawn Ovrom, Bret Geernaert, Vicki Beaubien, Jeb Bakke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mac Ghaderpanah, Victoria Waufle
12/12
Mac Ghaderpanah, Victoria Waufle  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

More than 400 Rotarians and friends throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties gathered at the Del Mar Hilton or on zoom June 28 to celebrate Steve Weitzen’s year as District Governor. It was a year like no other due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Weitzen emphasized how proud he was of everything that was accomplished and of the Rotarians who helped those less fortunate at this difficult time.

After cocktails in the foyer or on the patio, guests entered the main ballroom for a delicious dinner before the ceremony began. 90-year-old DMSB Rotarian and Korean War Veteran George Sousa led the Pledge of Allegiance and former District Governor Scott Carr with the San Diego Downtown Breakfast Club kept the evening moving as master of ceremonies. Max Gurney, 100 years young from the Torrey Pines Club, was recognized throughout the night. Highlights of some of the club awards presented by Weitzen included: Calexico - Small Club of the Year; Rancho Bernardo Sunrise - Medium Club of the Year; Escondido - Large Club of the Year; Rotarian of the Year - Amelie Catheline of Solana Beach Eco; Rotaract Club of the year - San Diego State University, and Rotaractor of the Year to Jessica Reese, Encinitas Rotaract Club. Janice and Matt Kurth from the Del Mar Rotary and Susan and Mark Hennenfent of Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary were recognized for their significant contributions to The Rotary Foundation.

Before the evening ended, Dan Gensler, with the Coronado Rotary Club, was inducted as District Governor for 2021-2022 and he, in turn, had the honor of inducting the new club presidents. He encouraged members to grow Rotary, citing they could double the good they do in the world with twice as many Rotarians. To learn more visit www.rotary5340.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement