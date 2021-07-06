Rotary District 5340 ends year with Governor’s Dinner & Celebration

More than 400 Rotarians and friends throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties gathered at the Del Mar Hilton or on zoom June 28 to celebrate Steve Weitzen’s year as District Governor. It was a year like no other due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Weitzen emphasized how proud he was of everything that was accomplished and of the Rotarians who helped those less fortunate at this difficult time.

After cocktails in the foyer or on the patio, guests entered the main ballroom for a delicious dinner before the ceremony began. 90-year-old DMSB Rotarian and Korean War Veteran George Sousa led the Pledge of Allegiance and former District Governor Scott Carr with the San Diego Downtown Breakfast Club kept the evening moving as master of ceremonies. Max Gurney, 100 years young from the Torrey Pines Club, was recognized throughout the night. Highlights of some of the club awards presented by Weitzen included: Calexico - Small Club of the Year; Rancho Bernardo Sunrise - Medium Club of the Year; Escondido - Large Club of the Year; Rotarian of the Year - Amelie Catheline of Solana Beach Eco; Rotaract Club of the year - San Diego State University, and Rotaractor of the Year to Jessica Reese, Encinitas Rotaract Club. Janice and Matt Kurth from the Del Mar Rotary and Susan and Mark Hennenfent of Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary were recognized for their significant contributions to The Rotary Foundation.

Before the evening ended, Dan Gensler, with the Coronado Rotary Club, was inducted as District Governor for 2021-2022 and he, in turn, had the honor of inducting the new club presidents. He encouraged members to grow Rotary, citing they could double the good they do in the world with twice as many Rotarians. To learn more visit www.rotary5340.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie