A favorite returns: Opening Day Hats Contest

Racegoers were extra happy to celebrate Del Mar’s Opening Day this year as it was the first time the public was permitted to return to the track since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in March 2020. One of the racing season’s most popular events, the Hats Contest, was also welcomed back with enthusiasm and creativity. The racing season --including more popular events--runs through Sept. 6. For more information, visit dmtc.com.

Photos by Jon Clark