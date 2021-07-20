Share
Back again: Popular Summer ‘Concerts at the Cove’

Mike and Marney Forbes
1/30
Mike and Marney Forbes  (Jon Clark)
Evan Jagoda, Valerie Tuck, Terri Carter, Denise Jagoda
2/30
Evan Jagoda, Valerie Tuck, Terri Carter, Denise Jagoda  (Jon Clark)
Kirk, Natalie, and Kettner Reis
3/30
Kirk, Natalie, and Kettner Reis  (Jon Clark)
Dan Kelly, Stephanie and Violet Walland
4/30
Dan Kelly, Stephanie and Violet Walland  (Jon Clark)
Ann and Philip Goodband
5/30
Ann and Philip Goodband  (Jon Clark)
Sue and Wayne
6/30
Sue and Wayne  (Jon Clark)
Dan Kelly, Stephanie and Violet Walland
7/30
Dan Kelly, Stephanie and Violet Walland  (Jon Clark)
Marta, Vidal, and Juan Arroyo
8/30
Marta, Vidal, and Juan Arroyo  (Jon Clark)
Summer concerts at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach are each Thursday
9/30
Summer concerts at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach are each Thursday  (Jon Clark)
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove
10/30
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Sue Ciarfalia, Deborah and Don Bouchoux, Neil Ciarfalia
11/30
Sue Ciarfalia, Deborah and Don Bouchoux, Neil Ciarfalia  (Jon Clark)
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove
12/30
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Kim and Giuliana Criscuolo
13/30
Kim and Giuliana Criscuolo  (Jon Clark)
David and Jim Hoffman
14/30
David and Jim Hoffman  (Jon Clark)
Todd Parks and Christine Hauser
15/30
Todd Parks and Christine Hauser  (Jon Clark)
The crowd gathers before the summer concert at Fletcher Cove
16/30
The crowd gathers before the summer concert at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Ann and Philip Goodband
17/30
Ann and Philip Goodband  (Jon Clark)
Kim and Giuliana Criscuolo
18/30
Kim and Giuliana Criscuolo  (Jon Clark)
Marta, Vidal, and Juan Arroyo
19/30
Marta, Vidal, and Juan Arroyo  (Jon Clark)
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove
20/30
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Frank and Nita Gill
21/30
Frank and Nita Gill  (Jon Clark)
Frank and Nita Gill
22/30
Frank and Nita Gill  (Jon Clark)
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove
23/30
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Debbie and Quinn Pfeifer
24/30
Debbie and Quinn Pfeifer  (Jon Clark)
Jane and Jim Woulfe
25/30
Jane and Jim Woulfe  (Jon Clark)
Jerry and Carol Nezac, Shelli Pelly
26/30
Jerry and Carol Nezac, Shelli Pelly  (Jon Clark)
David and Jim Hoffman
27/30
David and Jim Hoffman  (Jon Clark)
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove
28/30
Island musician Quintinn Holi plays at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Miles, Kathy, Luka, and Petra Guiney
29/30
Miles, Kathy, Luka, and Petra Guiney  (Jon Clark)
Owen and Kevin Cook
30/30
Owen and Kevin Cook  (Jon Clark)
The much-loved summer “Concerts at the Cove” series returned this year with its first concert on July 15 featuring Quintinn Holi – Aloha Show. The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the series which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from July 15 to Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The next two concerts are July 22: Billy Watson and July 29: Salty Papa.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the City’s website at cityofsolanabeach.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

