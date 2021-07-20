Back again: Popular Summer ‘Concerts at the Cove’

The much-loved summer “Concerts at the Cove” series returned this year with its first concert on July 15 featuring Quintinn Holi – Aloha Show. The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the series which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from July 15 to Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The next two concerts are July 22: Billy Watson and July 29: Salty Papa.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the City’s website at cityofsolanabeach.org.

Photos by Jon Clark