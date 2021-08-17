Share
Backpack Giveback Summer Weekend Party

Local band April and the Funk Junkies
1/9
Local band April and the Funk Junkies  (Jon Clark)
Designer Sandro Alberti is a member of the Junior Board of the San Dieguito Boys & Girls Club
3/9
Designer Sandro Alberti is a member of the Junior Board of the San Dieguito Boys & Girls Club  (Jon Clark)
Backpack Giveback founder Kalia Roper
4/9
Backpack Giveback founder Kalia Roper  (Jon Clark)
Art therapist Joel Harris and David Cain from the Del Sol Lions Club
6/9
Art therapist Joel Harris and David Cain from the Del Sol Lions Club  (Jon Clark)
Backpack Giveback founder Kalia Roper
8/9
Backpack Giveback founder Kalia Roper  (Jon Clark)
Snowflake and Grace Vanderbyl
9/9
Snowflake and Grace Vanderbyl  (Jon Clark)
After launching a Backpack Giveback for students in San Diego who struggle to afford school supplies, Kalia Roper, a middle school student at St. James Academy, partnered with Staples in Solana Beach for a Summer Weekend Party on Aug. 13-15. Kids from the Boys & Girls Club had the opportunity to decorate their own backpacks. In addition, the event featured school supply discounts, live music by April and the Funk Junkies, food and crafts.

For more information about the Backpack Giveback, visit backpackgiveback.com and gofund.me/6f39922b.

Photos by Jon Clark

