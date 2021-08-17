Backpack Giveback Summer Weekend Party

After launching a Backpack Giveback for students in San Diego who struggle to afford school supplies, Kalia Roper, a middle school student at St. James Academy, partnered with Staples in Solana Beach for a Summer Weekend Party on Aug. 13-15. Kids from the Boys & Girls Club had the opportunity to decorate their own backpacks. In addition, the event featured school supply discounts, live music by April and the Funk Junkies, food and crafts.

For more information about the Backpack Giveback, visit backpackgiveback.com and gofund.me/6f39922b.

Photos by Jon Clark