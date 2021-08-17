San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy hosts ‘Friendraiser’

Share
Sandy and Art Yayanos  (Robert_McKenzie)
SDRVC Conservation Manager Emily Kochert, Associate Conservation Manager Joseph Rivera, Executive Director Trish Boaz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ron and Reggie Phillips, Jan Fuchs, Craig Adams  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cindy Cunningham, John Randall  (Robert_McKenzie)
SDRVC Executive Director Trish Boaz, Torrey Pines Conservancy Executive Director Suzan Florin  (Robert_McKenzie)
SDRVC Vice President Slader Buck, President Jim Smith, Past President Nate Northrup  (Robert_McKenzie)
Janice and Matt Kurth  (Robert_McKenzie)
Krissy Greenhouse, Karen Kissinger, Ted Carlson, John OHalloran, Jenny Avalos  (Robert_McKenzie)
Donna Shaw, Bill Michalsky, Jeff Barnouw, Dr. Udo Wahn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Karen Winston, Jozie OBrien  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hal Mirsky, Chris Mirsky, Phyllis Mirsky, Ed Mirsky  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Bob Sheppard, Brenda Hubbs, Jan Dassaoenaux, Lloyd Hubbs  (Robert_McKenzie)
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy held a “Friendraiser” Aug. 12 at Viewpoint Brewing Company in Del Mar.

Participants had the opportunity to meet the SDRVC team including Trish Boaz, executive director, Emily Kochert, conservation manager, and Joseph Rivera, associate conservation manager, along with members of the SDRVC Board of Directors. In addition, representatives from many of the Conservancy’s partners provided their insights on what is going on in the river valley, including updates on conservation, education and recreation programs, as well as habitat restoration and trail projects.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

