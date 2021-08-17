San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy hosts ‘Friendraiser’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy held a “Friendraiser” Aug. 12 at Viewpoint Brewing Company in Del Mar.

Participants had the opportunity to meet the SDRVC team including Trish Boaz, executive director, Emily Kochert, conservation manager, and Joseph Rivera, associate conservation manager, along with members of the SDRVC Board of Directors. In addition, representatives from many of the Conservancy’s partners provided their insights on what is going on in the river valley, including updates on conservation, education and recreation programs, as well as habitat restoration and trail projects.

Photos by Robert McKenzie