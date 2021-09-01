North Coast Rep presents annual Spotlight Gala

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s annual Spotlight Gala took place Aug. 29 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Longtime theater philanthropists Jay and Julie Sarno were honored at the event as San Diego “Champions for the Arts”. The event’s honorary chairs were Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss and Svetlana Dreyfuss, and the gala was chaired by Laura Applegate, Sarah King and Martin Davis. The event also included a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, and musical comedy entertainment based on the theme “Lights Are Bright at North Coast Rep.” Visit northcoastrep.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas