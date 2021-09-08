Share
North Coast Women’s Connection gathers for ‘Awe-Inspiring’ luncheon

Board members Jan Reital (Program Chair), Pat Van Gorder, Barbara Litwiller, Amber Persia-Hodges, Board Chair Jill Mulligan, Stephanie Messina, Susan Popov
Standing: Sherry Fink, Sally Burgess. Seated: Cheryle Colt, Lynn Codington
Karen Curd, Sally Trovaten, Terry Sundeen
Connie Hays, Linda Crawford
Standing: Diane Czajkowski, Frania Black, Jane O'Hara, Jenna Motta. Seated: Amber Persia-Hodges, Marcella Johnson
Standing: Judy Belka, Wendy Denny, Debbie Cady, Diane Czajkowski. Seated: Bobbi Gallagher, Jill VonderReith Ann Schiebelhut
Standing: Janice Remland, Pat Van Gorder, Minnie Scott. Seated: Susan Ellis, Laurie Katona, Jeanne Wheaton
Guest speaker/author/educator Whitney Putnam ("Discover Your Big, Happy Life"), featured presenter Marlys Houck (curator of the "Frozen Zoo"/San Diego Wildlife Alliance), Program Chair Jan Reital
Standing: Nancy Brooks, Connie Hays, Aly Hays, Lynda McNamara. Seated: Susan Popov, Lauren Pitkin
Nancy Eichenberg, Diane Beyer, Judith Malec, Sue Harris
Carol Salatka, Gaye Bench, Sue Harris, Michele Hemesath
North Coast Women’s Connection held an “Awe-Inspiring” luncheon at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. Their theme “Wondrous Women & Wisdom” brings women together for friendship, enlightenment and personal discovery. CWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith.

Featured presenter at the event was Marlys Houck, curator of the “Frozen Zoo”, San Diego Wildlife Alliance, the largest and first frozen zoo in the world. Their mission is to preserve animals and plants from extinction. The event’s guest speaker was Whitney Putnam, “Discover Your Big, Happy Life” author, speaker and educator.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

