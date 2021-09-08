North Coast Women’s Connection gathers for ‘Awe-Inspiring’ luncheon

North Coast Women’s Connection held an “Awe-Inspiring” luncheon at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. Their theme “Wondrous Women & Wisdom” brings women together for friendship, enlightenment and personal discovery. CWC is a community of women who volunteer their time, primarily in the North County and San Diego area. The mission is to bring women together in a non-denominational setting sharing faith.

Featured presenter at the event was Marlys Houck, curator of the “Frozen Zoo”, San Diego Wildlife Alliance, the largest and first frozen zoo in the world. Their mission is to preserve animals and plants from extinction. The event’s guest speaker was Whitney Putnam, “Discover Your Big, Happy Life” author, speaker and educator.

Photos by Robert McKenzie