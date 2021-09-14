La Colonia de Eden Gardens Centennial Celebration

Community members gathered at the La Colonia Community Center Sept. 10 to celebrate the 100th “birthday” of Solana Beach’s first neighborhood, Eden Gardens, and the start of a healthy second century for the community. The Centennial Celebration was sponsored by the Solana Beach Civic & Historical Society. Attendees at the event had the opportunity to learn about founding families and historic milestones for the community. The event also included entertainment, great food and more. Any proceeds from the event will support ongoing historical research and education about the first neighborhood and the broader Solana Beach community.

Photos by Robert McKenzie