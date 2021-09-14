Share
La Colonia de Eden Gardens Centennial Celebration

Five generations of Gutierrez descendants  (Robert_McKenzie)
Viet Nam veteran Ronnie Montijo, Susan Beltran Montijo, Michael Beltran. Seated: veteran Tito Gonzales, WWII and Korea veteran Joe Beltran  (Robert_McKenzie)
The celebration enjoyed a large turnout  (Robert_McKenzie)
Folklorico Jalisience Academy performer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Jim Bushnell, Bette Johnson, Bob Garland. Seated: Trudy Synodis, Fr. Gerard Lecomte, Virginia Garland  (Robert_McKenzie)
Barbara Castro Amador, Jessica Amador, Isabella Amador, Martin Amador  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria Saavedra, David Loomis, Daniel Ramirez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Former Solana Beach Mayor Joe Kellejian, Frank Renteria, Brian Crouch  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society President Michele Stribling, Heritage Museum curator Lisa Montes Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner  (Robert_McKenzie)
Founding family members and descendants, standing: Enrique Magana, Mary Lou Renteria, Eduardo Huizar Jr, David Huizar, Richard Renteria. Seated: Tito Gonzales, Jovita Graciano, Conception Huizar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Folklorico Jalisience Academy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sophie Esparza, Michael Foley, Felicia Esparza Foley, Brian Thrush, and Gina Esparza Thrush enjoy photos featured in the media display  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sophie Esparza, Michael Foley, Felicia Esparza Foley, Brian Thrush, Gina Esparza Thrush  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner welcomes the guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
Community members gathered at the La Colonia Community Center Sept. 10 to celebrate the 100th “birthday” of Solana Beach’s first neighborhood, Eden Gardens, and the start of a healthy second century for the community. The Centennial Celebration was sponsored by the Solana Beach Civic & Historical Society. Attendees at the event had the opportunity to learn about founding families and historic milestones for the community. The event also included entertainment, great food and more. Any proceeds from the event will support ongoing historical research and education about the first neighborhood and the broader Solana Beach community.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

