“Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest”
1/11
Looks Like Owner category winner Mary Jane with Carissa Musaraca (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Tom Levenberg with Daisy (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Jerry Mischlelr with Denzo (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Tara Novak with Flower and Tipper (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Heather Robinson with Panda (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Alfred Von Kessler with Duke (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Chanda Sangerman with Lola, Jennifer Ross with Josie (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Mollie and David Weitz with Zohan (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Best Trick winner Stretch with Lawani Snell (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Ron Patterson with “Prince” (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Paul Buckley with Ben (Robert_McKenzie)
The 25th Annual “Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest” took place Sept. 12 at The Del Mar Hilton. Presented by the San Diego Coastal Chamber of Commerce, the event featured 10 categories for dogs to compete in and prizes were awarded for first-third place.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
