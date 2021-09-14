Share
Photo Galleries

“Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest”

Looks Like Owner category winner Mary Jane with Carissa Musaraca
1/11
Looks Like Owner category winner Mary Jane with Carissa Musaraca  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom Levenberg with Daisy
2/11
Tom Levenberg with Daisy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jerry Mischlelr with Denzo
3/11
Jerry Mischlelr with Denzo  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tara Novak with Flower and Tipper
4/11
Tara Novak with Flower and Tipper  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heather Robinson with Panda
5/11
Heather Robinson with Panda  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alfred Von Kessler with Duke
6/11
Alfred Von Kessler with Duke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chanda Sangerman with Lola, Jennifer Ross with Josie
7/11
Chanda Sangerman with Lola, Jennifer Ross with Josie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mollie and David Weitz with Zohan
8/11
Mollie and David Weitz with Zohan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Best Trick winner Stretch with Lawani Snell
9/11
Best Trick winner Stretch with Lawani Snell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ron Patterson with "Prince"
10/11
Ron Patterson with “Prince”  (Robert_McKenzie)
Paul Buckley with Ben
11/11
Paul Buckley with Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The 25th Annual “Not Just For Ugly Dogs Contest” took place Sept. 12 at The Del Mar Hilton. Presented by the San Diego Coastal Chamber of Commerce, the event featured 10 categories for dogs to compete in and prizes were awarded for first-third place.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement