Photo gallery: Anniversary event in La Jolla puts a FACE on critical pet care

From left, Christine Spencer, Cini and Ira Robb and Danae Davis
Vicky Carlson (with Jackson) and Terry Weinberger
Krissy Farrer, Stephanie Coolidge and Dr. Arash Sarlati
Emily Rebmann, Roger Petersen and Joelle Rebmann
Elias and Lisa Romo, Steve Cologne and dealer Nate Seglin gather for some gaming.
Derek Escobar, Drs. Marjorie and Paul Polishuk, Drs. Donald and Mary Spencer and Katherine Spencer
Mary Curran, Ellen Curtin and Brian and Nancy Malk
Jill Lozier, Blaize Mekinna and Barbara Mercer
Diana Stone, SueEllen Leroy, Janet Lawless Christ, Susan Muha and Mary Shinn
Adam Cramer, Monica Szakos and Madisyn and Sam Jensen
Eric Pihl, Jamie Schmidt, Kathleen Pihl and Don Schmidt
Al and Gina Jordan, Howard Finkelstein (with Cooper), Lorin LeGrant and Sherry and Larry Kline
Marie Green, Christina Karl and Rita Hannah
Jax with Luis and Zoe Maldonado
Carol Cesena, Dave McCoy, Mackenzie McCoy and Steve Proctor
The FACE Foundation, which provides financial grants to animal owners who are unable to afford their pets’ emergency or critical care, celebrated its 15th anniversary with an outdoor dinner-and-movie event on Sept. 11 at The Lot La Jolla.

The event, sponsored by La Jolla Veterinary Hospital, started with a “Yappy Hour” featuring appetizers, drinks and games, followed by dinner and a screening of the 2018 movie “Dog Days.” Dogs, of course, were welcome to attend.

The evening also was a fundraiser to help the FACE Foundation continue its mission. FACE stands for the organization’s stated values: fulfillment, accountability, collaboration and empathy.

— La Jolla Light staff

