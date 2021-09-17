Photo gallery: Anniversary event in La Jolla puts a FACE on critical pet care
The FACE Foundation, which provides financial grants to animal owners who are unable to afford their pets’ emergency or critical care, celebrated its 15th anniversary with an outdoor dinner-and-movie event on Sept. 11 at The Lot La Jolla.
The event, sponsored by La Jolla Veterinary Hospital, started with a “Yappy Hour” featuring appetizers, drinks and games, followed by dinner and a screening of the 2018 movie “Dog Days.” Dogs, of course, were welcome to attend.
The evening also was a fundraiser to help the FACE Foundation continue its mission. FACE stands for the organization’s stated values: fulfillment, accountability, collaboration and empathy.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
