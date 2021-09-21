Celebration of Bully’s Del Mar
1/17
Karl and Suzy Wagner (Robert_McKenzie)
2/17
Crosby and Nelson Ross (Robert_McKenzie)
3/17
Cathie and Gordon Dixon, Bryce and Tricia Dixon (Robert_McKenzie)
4/17
Mike and Rebecca Bogan, Jake Hollingsworth (Robert_McKenzie)
5/17
DMHS President Larry Brooks and Susie Stevenson with some of the stained-glass windows from Bullys (Robert_McKenzie)
6/17
DMHS President Larry Brooks and Susie Stevenson with some of the stained-glass windows from Bullys (Robert_McKenzie)
7/17
Board Treasurer Jane Garrison and Martha Brooks with Bullys sign (Robert_McKenzie)
8/17
Bob Gans, Linda and Wayne Otchis (Robert_McKenzie)
9/17
Karl and Suzy Wagner (Robert_McKenzie)
10/17
Steve Tarkington, Linda Castile, Leyla Shields, Kelly Prather (Robert_McKenzie)
11/17
Board Treasurer Jane Garrison, DMHS President Larry Brooks, Martha Brooks (Robert_McKenzie)
12/17
Bullys assistant manager Gabe Granados, bartender Ben Campos (Robert_McKenzie)
13/17
Board member Monica Valentino, board member Dominique Valentino (Robert_McKenzie)
14/17
Annette Garcia and Bullys closing night bartender Greg Garcia (Robert_McKenzie)
15/17
Panel honoring the memory of Zel Camiel (1908-1987), the namesake of Zels Del Mar (Robert_McKenzie)
16/17
Artist rendering of Bullys Del Mar (Robert_McKenzie)
17/17
Kim Fishman, Vincent McLean (Robert_McKenzie)
The Del Mar Historical Society held a celebration of Bully’s Del Mar Sept. 14 at Zel’s Del Mar. The event featured auctions, silent and live, of Bully’s memorabilia that the Del Mar Historical Society salvaged before Bully’s was demolished. Proceeds from the event go to the Del Mar Historical Society.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.