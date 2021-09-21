Share
Celebration of Bully’s Del Mar

Karl and Suzy Wagner  (Robert_McKenzie)
Crosby and Nelson Ross  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cathie and Gordon Dixon, Bryce and Tricia Dixon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Rebecca Bogan, Jake Hollingsworth  (Robert_McKenzie)
DMHS President Larry Brooks and Susie Stevenson with some of the stained-glass windows from Bullys  (Robert_McKenzie)
DMHS President Larry Brooks and Susie Stevenson with some of the stained-glass windows from Bullys  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board Treasurer Jane Garrison and Martha Brooks with Bullys sign  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bob Gans, Linda and Wayne Otchis  (Robert_McKenzie)
Karl and Suzy Wagner  (Robert_McKenzie)
Steve Tarkington, Linda Castile, Leyla Shields, Kelly Prather  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board Treasurer Jane Garrison, DMHS President Larry Brooks, Martha Brooks  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bullys assistant manager Gabe Granados, bartender Ben Campos  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Monica Valentino, board member Dominique Valentino  (Robert_McKenzie)
Annette Garcia and Bullys closing night bartender Greg Garcia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Panel honoring the memory of Zel Camiel (1908-1987), the namesake of Zels Del Mar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist rendering of Bullys Del Mar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kim Fishman, Vincent McLean  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Del Mar Historical Society held a celebration of Bully’s Del Mar Sept. 14 at Zel’s Del Mar. The event featured auctions, silent and live, of Bully’s memorabilia that the Del Mar Historical Society salvaged before Bully’s was demolished. Proceeds from the event go to the Del Mar Historical Society.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

