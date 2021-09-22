Share
Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary presents 1st Annual Lobsterfest

Past President/Immediate Past District Governor District 5340 Steve Weitzen, President/event chair Vicky Mallett, District Governor District 5340 Dan Gensler
Chris Breault (Marine Corps), Derek Bodie (Corporal USMC), Landon Mullins (Sgt. USMC) and Kaila Mullins, newlyweds Vanessa Mendoza-Galvez and Andy Galvez (Corporals USMC)
Charlotte Jones, Carla Jones, Molly Fleming Galvin and Tim Galvin
Gerri Smith, Marie Moujaes, Nancy Mitzelfelt, Sandi Van Epps
Dan Phelan and Ashley LeBlanc, Dan and Carolyn Phelan
Arnold Fernandes (Retired Coast Guard), Ralph Bettencourt (Retired Navy), George Sousa (Retired Army), Royce Williams (Retired Navy)
Andrea Tampellini, Scott Sims, Bob Van Epps
John and Stacey Quartarone, Karen Finkelstein, Courtney Krehbiel
Len Brenner, Ron Lazarus, Don Viglione
Artist Heather Roddy painting one of the auction items
Vice President/Past President Bill Sutton, President/event chair Vicky Mallett, Past President Jan Parsons, Lobsterfest VIP Sponsor/Past President Malcolm Koll
New Rotarian Nicole Mione-Greene, Mark Hennenfent, Kevin Cahill, Sibylle Steiner, David Albarian
The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club held its first Baja-style LobsterFest on Sept. 18 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just In Time for Foster Youth and Reality Changers, and supports other worthwhile nonprofit organizations both locally and internationally. The evening began with cocktails to Spanish guitar music by James Clarkston, a tequila tasting by CaliFino Tequila, and beer from Viewpoint Brewing Co. The evening included opportunity drawings to local restaurants, a silent auction and live auction of a painting by artist Heather Roddy painted that night, lobster dinner Baja style, and dancing to the music of Hot Rocks San Diego. Over 250 people attended the event. Visit dmsbrotary.com. Photos by Robert McKenzie.

