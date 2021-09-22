Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary presents 1st Annual Lobsterfest

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club held its first Baja-style LobsterFest on Sept. 18 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just In Time for Foster Youth and Reality Changers, and supports other worthwhile nonprofit organizations both locally and internationally. The evening began with cocktails to Spanish guitar music by James Clarkston, a tequila tasting by CaliFino Tequila, and beer from Viewpoint Brewing Co. The evening included opportunity drawings to local restaurants, a silent auction and live auction of a painting by artist Heather Roddy painted that night, lobster dinner Baja style, and dancing to the music of Hot Rocks San Diego. Over 250 people attended the event. Visit dmsbrotary.com. Photos by Robert McKenzie.