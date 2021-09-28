On Tuesday, Sept. 21, current and prospective members of the Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective met at a private residence to kick off the upcoming grant cycle and to hear from one of their major grant recipients from 2021, Refuge for Women.

Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women that gives collectively to amplify their impact as donors. Founded in 2018, the tax-exempt 501C3, has given over $150,000 to San Diego nonprofits. The 2021 Giving Cycle resulted in $50,000 being granted to Refuge for Women, A Bridge for Kids, and Solutions for Change.

The vision of DMWGC is to grow as a philanthropic community that has a meaningful financial impact on nonprofit organizations meeting the needs of under-served populations in San Diego County.

Membership in DMWGC allows members to meet and interact with other generous, community-minded women in Del Mar. Members participate in an annual grant making process that has a bigger impact collectively than one might accomplish individually

For additional information or to learn how to join Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective go to www.dmwgc.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie