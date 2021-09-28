Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, current and prospective members of the Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective met at a private residence to kick off the upcoming grant cycle and to hear from one of their major grant recipients from 2021, Refuge for Women.
Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women that gives collectively to amplify their impact as donors. Founded in 2018, the tax-exempt 501C3, has given over $150,000 to San Diego nonprofits. The 2021 Giving Cycle resulted in $50,000 being granted to Refuge for Women, A Bridge for Kids, and Solutions for Change.
The vision of DMWGC is to grow as a philanthropic community that has a meaningful financial impact on nonprofit organizations meeting the needs of under-served populations in San Diego County.
Membership in DMWGC allows members to meet and interact with other generous, community-minded women in Del Mar. Members participate in an annual grant making process that has a bigger impact collectively than one might accomplish individually
For additional information or to learn how to join Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective go to www.dmwgc.org
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.