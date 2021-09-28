Miracle Babies 12th annual gala VIP Party

The 12th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “La Fete Magnifique”, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. On Sept. 24, a Miracle Babies VIP gala pre-event party was held at the La Jolla home of Sandra and Dr. Sassan Alavi for VIP ticket holders. At the Oct. 23 gala

guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet cuisine and libations, the chance to bid on spectacular live auction opportunities and will dance the night away at Club Rouge. This year’s program will honor the legendary Dr. Edith Eger, bestselling author and Holocaust survivor, and healthcare hero Dr. John Lamberti, pediatric cardiovascular surgeon. Funds raised will directly support Miracle Babies’ programs, which includes expanding and increasing the much-needed support for families experiencing the unexpected hardships of having a baby admitted to the NICU. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Miracle Babies gala website at www.miraclebabiesgala.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas