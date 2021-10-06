Del Mar Community Connections Annual Benefit Gala
1/11
DMCC President Terry Kopanski, Champion donor Alan Sweedler, Christie Turner and DMCC co-founder Carol Mason, Greet and Karl Hostetler (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Visionary donors/DMCC co-founder Mary Ann and Bud Emerson, DMCC President Terry Kopanski and Carol Steblay (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Visionary donors Jeff Barnouw and event chair Mary Walshok, Jacqueline Bridge, Nate McCay, DMCC past President Don Mosier, Ann Ray, Barbara Stegman (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Champion donors Suzi Resnik and Stan Marks, RoseAnn Sharp, DMCC Secretary Tema Halpern, Maryka Hoover (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
DMCC Treasurer Wayne Otchis and Linda Otchis, Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland and Karl Willert (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Alan Wittgrove, Councilmember Tracy Martinez, Dan DeNike, board member Marilyn Carpenter, Champion donors Martha and Larry Brooks (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland, Champion donors Larry and Martha Brooks (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Visionary donors Rosanne and Joel Holliday, Champion donors/Honorary Chairs Nicole and Will Holliday (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Charlie and Lynn Gaylord, Phyllis Mirsky (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Champion donor/Pulitzer Prize winner Roger Reynolds, Ann Feeney, Ira Sharp (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Councilmember Dwight Worden and Betty Wheeler (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections celebrated its 21st birthday in style with community supporters during the Annual Benefit Gala. DMCC raised more than their $140,000 goal which will fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home. The Covid-safe all-outdoor event held at the Del Mar Civic Center included cocktails, dinner, and a special live flamenco performance from Camarada. For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.