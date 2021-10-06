Share
Del Mar Community Connections Annual Benefit Gala

DMCC President Terry Kopanski, Champion donor Alan Sweedler, Christie Turner and DMCC co-founder Carol Mason, Greet and Karl Hostetler
Visionary donors/DMCC co-founder Mary Ann and Bud Emerson, DMCC President Terry Kopanski and Carol Steblay
Visionary donors Jeff Barnouw and event chair Mary Walshok, Jacqueline Bridge, Nate McCay, DMCC past President Don Mosier, Ann Ray, Barbara Stegman
Champion donors Suzi Resnik and Stan Marks, RoseAnn Sharp, DMCC Secretary Tema Halpern, Maryka Hoover
DMCC Treasurer Wayne Otchis and Linda Otchis, Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland and Karl Willert
Alan Wittgrove, Councilmember Tracy Martinez, Dan DeNike, board member Marilyn Carpenter, Champion donors Martha and Larry Brooks
Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland, Champion donors Larry and Martha Brooks
Visionary donors Rosanne and Joel Holliday, Champion donors/Honorary Chairs Nicole and Will Holliday
Charlie and Lynn Gaylord, Phyllis Mirsky
Champion donor/Pulitzer Prize winner Roger Reynolds, Ann Feeney, Ira Sharp
Councilmember Dwight Worden and Betty Wheeler
Del Mar Community Connections celebrated its 21st birthday in style with community supporters during the Annual Benefit Gala. DMCC raised more than their $140,000 goal which will fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home. The Covid-safe all-outdoor event held at the Del Mar Civic Center included cocktails, dinner, and a special live flamenco performance from Camarada. For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc

Photos by Robert McKenzie

