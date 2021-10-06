Del Mar Community Connections Annual Benefit Gala

Del Mar Community Connections celebrated its 21st birthday in style with community supporters during the Annual Benefit Gala. DMCC raised more than their $140,000 goal which will fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home. The Covid-safe all-outdoor event held at the Del Mar Civic Center included cocktails, dinner, and a special live flamenco performance from Camarada. For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc

Photos by Robert McKenzie