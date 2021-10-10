New year begins for Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2

On Sunday, Aug. 22, more than 300 parents and young men in 7th - 12th grade kicked off the Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2 year outside at Torrey Pines High School with class meetings, a special guest speaker — Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference — and an “All Hands” activity, “Capture the Flag”.

Teen Volunteers in Action is an organization of young men who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personal development. It is through these programs that it is believed these young men will grow up to become strong community leaders. New member applications are accepted in the spring. For more information, visit tvia.org.