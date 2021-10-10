Share
Photo Galleries

New year begins for Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2

TVIA-2
1/12
7th grade- Class of 2027

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
2/12
8th grade-Class of 2026

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
3/12
“Capture the Flag” participants in action.

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
4/12
“Capture the Flag” participants in action.

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
5/12
“Capture the Flag” participants.

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
6/12
TVIA Chapter 2 President Jennifer Raysman

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
7/12
Class of 2023 check-in volunteers (l-r) Drew Nelles, Lynn Nelles, Kim Rible and Auggie Thut.

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
8/12
Guest speaker Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 commissioner

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
9/12
TVIA Leadership Council 2021-2022

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
10/12
Seniors - Class of 2022

  (Theresa Nakata)
TVIA-2
11/12
TVIA-2 members waiting for the guest speaker to start.

  (Theresa Nakata)
“Capture the Flag” participants in action.
12/12
“Capture the Flag” participants in action.

  ( Theresa Nakata)
Share

On Sunday, Aug. 22, more than 300 parents and young men in 7th - 12th grade kicked off the Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2 year outside at Torrey Pines High School with class meetings, a special guest speaker — Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference — and an “All Hands” activity, “Capture the Flag”.

Teen Volunteers in Action is an organization of young men who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personal development. It is through these programs that it is believed these young men will grow up to become strong community leaders. New member applications are accepted in the spring. For more information, visit tvia.org.

Photo GalleriesPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement