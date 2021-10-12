Share
Photo Galleries

Earl Warren 2021 Reflection Art Program

Lindy Crosby with her entry "Be the Change"
1/17
Lindy Crosby with her entry “Be the Change”  (Jon Clark)
Isabel Wallingford with her entry "Changing the World One Mask at a Time"
2/17
Isabel Wallingford with her entry “Changing the World One Mask at a Time”  (Jon Clark)
Sameen Khatibi with her entry "Recycled Sunset"
3/17
Sameen Khatibi with her entry “Recycled Sunset”  (Jon Clark)
Joshua Suen with his entry "Reusing Plastic for the Community"
4/17
Joshua Suen with his entry “Reusing Plastic for the Community”  (Jon Clark)
Mason Jacobs with his entry "Space"
5/17
Mason Jacobs with his entry “Space”  (Jon Clark)
Isabel Wallingford with her entry "Changing the World One Mask at a Time"
6/17
Isabel Wallingford with her entry “Changing the World One Mask at a Time”  (Jon Clark)
Dominik Mendoza LInares with her entry "Let's Keep Our Homes Clean"
7/17
Dominik Mendoza LInares with her entry “Let’s Keep Our Homes Clean”  (Jon Clark)
Elise Miranda with her entry "Growing the Change"
8/17
Elise Miranda with her entry “Growing the Change”  (Jon Clark)
Sameen Khatibi with her entry "Katie the Caterpillar"
9/17
Sameen Khatibi with her entry “Katie the Caterpillar”  (Jon Clark)
Alanna Kumagai with her entry "Together"
10/17
Alanna Kumagai with her entry “Together”  (Jon Clark)
Kennedy Virgin-Rapp with her written word entry "We Will Fight"
11/17
Kennedy Virgin-Rapp with her written word entry “We Will Fight”  (Jon Clark)
Studio Art and English teacher Tami Austin with PTA Reflections representative Jennifer Hill
12/17
Studio Art and English teacher Tami Austin with PTA Reflections representative Jennifer Hill  (Jon Clark)
Ryder Vanbetten with his entry "Neighborhood Pollution"
13/17
Ryder Vanbetten with his entry “Neighborhood Pollution”  (Jon Clark)
Linnea McMahon with her entry "Fabricycle"
14/17
Linnea McMahon with her entry “Fabricycle”  (Jon Clark)
Tyler Kampman with her entry "Ash"
15/17
Tyler Kampman with her entry “Ash”  (Jon Clark)
Tyler Kampman with her entry "Ash"
16/17
Tyler Kampman with her entry “Ash”  (Jon Clark)
Astrid Schmeler with her entry "Fast Fashion"
17/17
Astrid Schmeler with her entry “Fast Fashion”  (Jon Clark)
Share

Earl Warren Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) held its annual 2021 Reflection Art Program Oct. 7. This year’s theme was “I Will Change the World By . . . ” The students were asked to reflect on the theme and create a work of art.

There are six categories for students to compete in: Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Film Production, and Dance Choreography. Earl Warren art teacher Tami Austin incorporates the program into her art and English classes. It gives her students a chance to tap into critical thinking skills and receive positive recognition.

The judges, who were community members specializing in these categories, scored the students on how closely the piece relates to the theme based on the work itself and the artist statement. Visual Arts judge Summer Wyman, from Summer Wyman Fine arts, was impressed that each students’ interpretation of the theme had meaning, purpose, and integrity. Students’ art was displayed in “The Cove” for all students and staff to view.

Earl Warren students who received an Award of Excellence will move on to the next level, North Coast Council of PTAs, which covers all PTAs from Carmel Valley to Carlsbad.

Each year, students are invited to submit theme ideas for the annual Reflections Art Program that will inspire young artists to create original works. Theme entries can be submitted on capta.org by Nov. 1, 2021.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement