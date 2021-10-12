Earl Warren 2021 Reflection Art Program

Earl Warren Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) held its annual 2021 Reflection Art Program Oct. 7. This year’s theme was “I Will Change the World By . . . ” The students were asked to reflect on the theme and create a work of art.

There are six categories for students to compete in: Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Film Production, and Dance Choreography. Earl Warren art teacher Tami Austin incorporates the program into her art and English classes. It gives her students a chance to tap into critical thinking skills and receive positive recognition.

The judges, who were community members specializing in these categories, scored the students on how closely the piece relates to the theme based on the work itself and the artist statement. Visual Arts judge Summer Wyman, from Summer Wyman Fine arts, was impressed that each students’ interpretation of the theme had meaning, purpose, and integrity. Students’ art was displayed in “The Cove” for all students and staff to view.

Earl Warren students who received an Award of Excellence will move on to the next level, North Coast Council of PTAs, which covers all PTAs from Carmel Valley to Carlsbad.

Each year, students are invited to submit theme ideas for the annual Reflections Art Program that will inspire young artists to create original works. Theme entries can be submitted on capta.org by Nov. 1, 2021.

Photos by Jon Clark