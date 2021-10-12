Fundraiser for Sister Cities Project features April and the Funk Junkies

April and the Funk Junkies performed during Happy Hour Oct. 8 at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. The event featuring the award-winning band served as a fundraiser for local charity Sister Cities Project.

Sister Cities Project was born to partner affluent communities with underserved communities. It is based on the idea that better relationships must be forged between Black people and White people. All events provide safe environments for true engagement. For more on Sister Cities Project, visit sistercitiesproject.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

