Fundraiser for Sister Cities Project features April and the Funk Junkies
‘April and the Funk Junkies’ on the Belly Up stage (Jon Clark)
Georgette Mudogo, Rachel McHale (Jon Clark)
Laura Lecesne, Julie Bregen (Jon Clark)
A special evening at The Belly Up (Jon Clark)
Linette Tobin, Lena Lenton (Jon Clark)
Bill and Heidi Niehart (Jon Clark)
Matthew and Theresa Cutler (Jon Clark)
Gigi Vilicich, Tony Yost (Jon Clark)
Keegan Cheleden, Casey Chin (Jon Clark)
Margaret Kres, Gail Lane (Jon Clark)
Rachel McHale, Shawn McClondon (Jon Clark)
Mark and Jodie Urquhart (Jon Clark)
Malinee Churanakoses, Michael Misel (Jon Clark)
Liz Bui, Susana Arnold, Jeff Martin, Alice Kres, Georgette Mudogo (Jon Clark)
April and the Funk Junkies performed during Happy Hour Oct. 8 at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. The event featuring the award-winning band served as a fundraiser for local charity Sister Cities Project.
Sister Cities Project was born to partner affluent communities with underserved communities. It is based on the idea that better relationships must be forged between Black people and White people. All events provide safe environments for true engagement. For more on Sister Cities Project, visit sistercitiesproject.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
