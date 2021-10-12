Rotary Club of Del Mar holds 17th Sunset Soiree fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Del Mar hosted its 17th Sunset Soiree fundraiser Oct. 5 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy tastings and libations from the area’s finest restaurants, wineries and microbreweries.

In addition, the evening included a silent auction, live auction and music by LPs Classic Rock Band. Del Mar Lifeguards were also at the event as volunteers.

Each year the Rotary Club of Del Mar Sunset Soiree raises money to support nonprofit organizations and groups at the local level, including many programs for middle school and high school students, scholarships, leadership camps, a Model United Nations program, and a music competition.

Visit DelMarRotary.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark