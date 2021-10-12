Share
Rotary Club of Del Mar holds 17th Sunset Soiree fundraiser

Monte and Ann Wooley, Richard and Jenna Green, Sandi andTracy Weaver, Caroline and Jeff Lepore
1/35
Monte and Ann Wooley, Richard and Jenna Green, Sandi andTracy Weaver, Caroline and Jeff Lepore  (Jon Clark)
Pam Rudolph, Michaelaine Giebel, Mike Rudolph
2/35
Pam Rudolph, Michaelaine Giebel, Mike Rudolph  (Jon Clark)
Dan Kronemyer, Jeanette Day, David Catalino
3/35
Dan Kronemyer, Jeanette Day, David Catalino  (Jon Clark)
Jean-Pierre Martinez and Sofia Marchesini of Darshan Bakery
4/35
Jean-Pierre Martinez and Sofia Marchesini of Darshan Bakery  (Jon Clark)
Steve Lewandowski, Sherry Moseley
5/35
Steve Lewandowski, Sherry Moseley  (Jon Clark)
Dianne and Don Johnson
6/35
Dianne and Don Johnson  (Jon Clark)
Kate Miles of Il Fornaio serves Josh Haims
7/35
Kate Miles of Il Fornaio serves Josh Haims  (Jon Clark)
LP's Classic provided musical entertainment
8/35
LP’s Classic provided musical entertainment  (Jon Clark)
Brett Mattei, Karl Wagner, Gerry Cope
9/35
Brett Mattei, Karl Wagner, Gerry Cope  (Jon Clark)
David Valadez, Karen Say-Valadez, Ron Guiles
10/35
David Valadez, Karen Say-Valadez, Ron Guiles  (Jon Clark)
Kelly Nelle, Betsy Bracken, Kari Ravazzolo, Mary Savoy
11/35
Kelly Nelle, Betsy Bracken, Kari Ravazzolo, Mary Savoy  (Jon Clark)
Linda Groom, Lorelei Nielsen
12/35
Linda Groom, Lorelei Nielsen  (Jon Clark)
Jeanne Koskella, Kathy Quillan
13/35
Jeanne Koskella, Kathy Quillan  (Jon Clark)
Gordon Jennings, Cici Doty
15/35
Gordon Jennings, Cici Doty  (Jon Clark)
Donna Fipps, Tianlun Wang, Sarah Hernandez, Val Myers
16/35
Donna Fipps, Tianlun Wang, Sarah Hernandez, Val Myers  (Jon Clark)
Sharon Bauer, Carter Harrington, Susan Wagner
17/35
Sharon Bauer, Carter Harrington, Susan Wagner  (Jon Clark)
JIm Jelley, Pat Dougherty
19/35
JIm Jelley, Pat Dougherty  (Jon Clark)
Tracie Hasse, Elaine Gallagher, Cheryl Milana, Lise Markham, Doriana Sinnett, Anna Houssels
20/35
Tracie Hasse, Elaine Gallagher, Cheryl Milana, Lise Markham, Doriana Sinnett, Anna Houssels  (Jon Clark)
Leah Bolosan, Nick Beckham, Keith Hsiueh
21/35
Leah Bolosan, Nick Beckham, Keith Hsiueh  (Jon Clark)
Elle Szames, Randy Gruber of Americana Restaurant
22/35
Elle Szames, Randy Gruber of Americana Restaurant  (Jon Clark)
Tony and Johanna Flower
24/35
Tony and Johanna Flower  (Jon Clark)
Mark Matthess, Marty Peters
26/35
Mark Matthess, Marty Peters  (Jon Clark)
Sal Ercolano, Bill Sutton
34/35
Sal Ercolano, Bill Sutton  (Jon Clark)
The Rotary Club of Del Mar hosted its 17th Sunset Soiree fundraiser Oct. 5 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy tastings and libations from the area’s finest restaurants, wineries and microbreweries.

In addition, the evening included a silent auction, live auction and music by LPs Classic Rock Band. Del Mar Lifeguards were also at the event as volunteers.

Each year the Rotary Club of Del Mar Sunset Soiree raises money to support nonprofit organizations and groups at the local level, including many programs for middle school and high school students, scholarships, leadership camps, a Model United Nations program, and a music competition.

Visit DelMarRotary.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

