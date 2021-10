Solana Highlands Movie Night

Solana Highlands Elementary School families gathered on the school’s back field Oct. 15 to enjoy a Family Movie Night. The event featured the movie “Boss Baby.”

Kristie and Mila Moaveni, friend Olivia, and Ellie Moaveni (Jon Clark)

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.