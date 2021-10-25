Local groups work with 92130 Cares to provide needed food

On Sunday, Oct. 17, Los Lobos & Los Coyotes Adventure Guides, Teen Volunteers in Action and Girl Scout Troops 4515 and 3098 joined together for the largest-to-date Fresh Food Connections at Torrey Del Mar apartment complex.

Youth volunteers and their parents worked alongside expert 92130 Cares leaders to pick up donated food from Grocery Outlet Mira Mesa, Whole Foods La Jolla, Whole Foods Del Mar, Jimbo’s and Trader Joe’s Pacific Highlands Ranch. They quickly set up tables and shade to display the food like a gorgeous farmers market. Guests from the hosting complex as well as from anywhere local are invited to take what they need to put healthy food in their homes for their families and neighbors.

The young volunteers load, lift, clean, sort, carry and hand out for a few hours. They make sure guests are helped and feel welcome throughout the whole experience. The time speeds by, the food is gone and the connections are made. All volunteers are amazed at how much they accomplish in a short time. Many of them ask to be a part of Fresh Food Connections again and again.

To find out how you can contribute to, take action with or benefit from the assistance of 92130 Cares visit its website at www.92130Cares.org or join its Facebook group 92130Cares.

Photos courtesy of Teresa Wiley and Eric Yang