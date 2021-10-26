Pathways to Citizenship group recognizes volunteers

The Pathways to Citizenship group in Solana Beach hosted a community get-together Oct. 19 to show appreciation to volunteers who have helped 100 immigrants from more than 25 countries become U.S. citizens. Light appetizers were served under the big tent outdoors at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church

Pathways to Citizenship, formerly NCICC, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping qualified immigrants from around the world navigate the complex legal and cultural pathways to U.S. citizenship. To learn more or to help a neighbor on the path to citizenship, visit pathwayssd.org.

Photos by Jon Clark