Share
Photo Galleries

Pathways to Citizenship group recognizes volunteers

Morgan Principi (Legal Director), Sonya Williams (Exec Director), Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager)
1/17
Morgan Principi (Legal Director), Sonya Williams (Exec Director), Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager)  (Jon Clark)
Mike Kern, Paula Nance (Board Member), Steve Goe
2/17
Mike Kern, Paula Nance (Board Member), Steve Goe  (Jon Clark)
Sonya Williams (Exec Dir), Maggie Bradley
3/17
Sonya Williams (Exec Dir), Maggie Bradley  (Jon Clark)
Sonya Williams (Exec Dir), Satya Vargas, Brenda Jimenez Lopez
4/17
Sonya Williams (Exec Dir), Satya Vargas, Brenda Jimenez Lopez  (Jon Clark)
Ana Olson (Board Member), Lynne Keith
5/17
Ana Olson (Board Member), Lynne Keith  (Jon Clark)
Jay Bass, Maggie Bradley
6/17
Jay Bass, Maggie Bradley  (Jon Clark)
Lilian Gischler, Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager), Sebastiana Sanchez Ramirez
7/17
Lilian Gischler, Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager), Sebastiana Sanchez Ramirez  (Jon Clark)
Lilian Gischler, Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager), Sebastiana Sanchez Ramirez
8/17
Lilian Gischler, Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager), Sebastiana Sanchez Ramirez  (Jon Clark)
Julia Fox (Educational Programs Manager), Christy Hendrickson, Sarah Wiley
9/17
Julia Fox (Educational Programs Manager), Christy Hendrickson, Sarah Wiley  (Jon Clark)
Pedro Enriquez (Case Manager), Lilian Gischler
10/17
Pedro Enriquez (Case Manager), Lilian Gischler  (Jon Clark)
Victor Tostado, Ana Zentella, Jennifer Anklesaria
11/17
Victor Tostado, Ana Zentella, Jennifer Anklesaria  (Jon Clark)
Ann Williamson, Bev Marston, Gail Steel (Board Member)
12/17
Ann Williamson, Bev Marston, Gail Steel (Board Member)  (Jon Clark)
Board members Cathy Tyre and Paula Nance at the Pathways to Citizenship Volunteer Appreciation Reception
13/17
Board members Cathy Tyre and Paula Nance at the Pathways to Citizenship Volunteer Appreciation Reception  (Jon Clark)
John Principi, Cathy Tyre (Board Member), Morgan Principi (Legal Director)
14/17
John Principi, Cathy Tyre (Board Member), Morgan Principi (Legal Director)  (Jon Clark)
Morgan Principi (Legal Director), Sonya Williams (Exec Director), Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager)
15/17
Morgan Principi (Legal Director), Sonya Williams (Exec Director), Goretty Enriquez (Outreach Manager)  (Jon Clark)
Sonya Williams (Exec Dir), Satya Vargas, Brenda Jimenez Lopez
16/17
Sonya Williams (Exec Dir), Satya Vargas, Brenda Jimenez Lopez  (Jon Clark)
Ann Williamson, Bev Marston, Gail Steel (Board Member)
17/17
Ann Williamson, Bev Marston, Gail Steel (Board Member)  (Jon Clark)
Share

The Pathways to Citizenship group in Solana Beach hosted a community get-together Oct. 19 to show appreciation to volunteers who have helped 100 immigrants from more than 25 countries become U.S. citizens. Light appetizers were served under the big tent outdoors at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church

Pathways to Citizenship, formerly NCICC, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping qualified immigrants from around the world navigate the complex legal and cultural pathways to U.S. citizenship. To learn more or to help a neighbor on the path to citizenship, visit pathwayssd.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement