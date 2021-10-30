Patrons of the Prado brings Paris to San Diego to benefit Balboa Park

The Patrons of the Prado organization hosted guests from all over the region for its 2021 Masterpiece Gala, “Midnight in Paris,” at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in San Diego’s Balboa Park on Oct. 9. The annual fundraising party supports arts, science and cultural institutions at the park.

The event included a gourmet French-inspired menu by Jeffrey Strauss, a cocktail reception and a live auction.

Patrons of the Prado, named after Balboa Park’s central promenade, said it has provided more than $4.4 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours since 1997 to benefit organizations in Balboa Park.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆