Patrons of the Prado brings Paris to San Diego to benefit Balboa Park

Entertainment came in all shapes and sizes at the Oct. 9 Patrons of the Prado Masterpiece Gala, "Midnight in Paris."
1/19
Entertainment came in all shapes and sizes at the Oct. 9 Patrons of the Prado Masterpiece Gala, “Midnight in Paris,” in San Diego’s Balboa Park.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Novak, Julie Cowan Novak, Merridee and Jon Book, Roxie Link and Superior Court Judge Fred Link
2/19
Bob Novak; incoming Patrons of the Prado president and gala co-chairwoman Julie Cowan Novak; gala co-chairwoman Merridee Book; Jon Book; gala co-chairwoman Roxie Link and Superior Court Judge Fred Link attend Patrons of the Prado’s “Midnight in Paris” gala Oct. 9 at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in San Diego’s Balboa Park.  (Vincent Andrunas)
The stage is set for Patrons of the Prado's Masterpiece Gala, "Midnight in Paris," on Oct. 9 at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion.
3/19
The stage is set for Patrons of the Prado’s 2021 Masterpiece Gala, “Midnight in Paris,” on Oct. 9 at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin and Lynne and Steve Doyle
4/19
Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin and Lynne and Steve Doyle  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Leonard Kornreich, Betty Kornreich, departing Patrons of the Prado President Nancie Geller and Marc Geller
5/19
Dr. Leonard Kornreich, Betty Kornreich, departing Patrons of the Prado President Nancie Geller and Marc Geller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard and Jeri Rovsek, Gaela Fernandez Florin and Andrew Utt
6/19
Richard and Jeri Rovsek, Gaela Fernandez Florin and Andrew Utt  (Vincent Andrunas)
Reena Horowitz, Brad Benter and Judy White
7/19
Reena Horowitz, Brad Benter and Judy White  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Hernandez, Leonard Simpson, Aimee Fuller and Marjie Atwood
8/19
Richard Hernandez, Leonard Simpson, Aimee Fuller and Marjie Atwood  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pablo Koziner, Kimberly Harris, Jacqueline Denysiak, Pauline Martinson and Mauricio Rivillas
9/19
Pablo Koziner, Kimberly Harris, Jacqueline Denysiak, Pauline Martinson and Mauricio Rivillas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Myron Schonbrun, Doreen Schonbrun and Julie and Jay Sarno
10/19
Dr. Myron Schonbrun, Doreen Schonbrun and Julie and Jay Sarno  (Vincent Andrunas)
Margaret Dudas and Charlie and Gloria McCoy
11/19
Margaret Dudas and Charlie and Gloria McCoy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill and Clarice Perkins, Arlene Esgate, Lynne Wheeler and Dr. Steve Wheeler
12/19
Bill and Clarice Perkins, Arlene Esgate, Lynne Wheeler and Dr. Steve Wheeler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ellen and Dr. T.K. Bryson, Kristi Pieper, Carrie O'Brien
13/19
Ellen and Dr. T.K. Bryson, Kristi Pieper, Carrie O’Brien  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jack McGrory, Una Davis, Ally McGrory Reyes and Indo Reyes
14/19
Jack McGrory, Una Davis, Ally McGrory Reyes and Indo Reyes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeanne Jones, Megan Pogue and Tom and Jane Fetter
15/19
Jeanne Jones, Megan Pogue and Tom and Jane Fetter  (Vincent Andrunas)
Can-can dancers perform at Patrons of the Prado's 2021 Masterpiece Gala, "Midnight in Paris."
16/19
Can-can dancers perform at Patrons of the Prado’s 2021 Masterpiece Gala, “Midnight in Paris,” on Oct. 9 at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill and Debi Schneiderwind and Emily and David Rex
17/19
Bill and Debi Schneiderwind and Emily and David Rex  (Vincent Andrunas)
Anthony and Sara Napoli and Kathryn and Don Vaughn
18/19
Anthony and Sara Napoli and Kathryn and Don Vaughn  (Vincent Andrunas)
John Vance, Christy Billings, Vicky and Chris Eddy and Trish Boaz
19/19
John Vance, Christy Billings, Vicky and Chris Eddy and Trish Boaz  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Patrons of the Prado organization hosted guests from all over the region for its 2021 Masterpiece Gala, “Midnight in Paris,” at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in San Diego’s Balboa Park on Oct. 9. The annual fundraising party supports arts, science and cultural institutions at the park.

The event included a gourmet French-inspired menu by Jeffrey Strauss, a cocktail reception and a live auction.

Patrons of the Prado, named after Balboa Park’s central promenade, said it has provided more than $4.4 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours since 1997 to benefit organizations in Balboa Park.

— La Jolla Light staff

