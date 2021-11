Ashley Falls Halloween Boo-Thru

Ashley Falls Elementary School’s PTA presented its popular Halloween Boo-Thru event Oct. 30 on the Ashley Falls blacktop. The drive-thru and walk-thru event featured Halloween-themed decorations, costumes, a pumpkin contest, outdoor spooky house, a chance to donate non-perishable food items and more. Photos by Jon Clark.

Circus Lindley presents Ron Lindley balancing and walking on a ball (Jon Clark)

Scarecrows at the Ashley Falls Halloween event (Jon Clark)

