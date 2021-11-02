Share
Skyline and Solana Vista ‘Halloween Carnival Hits the Road’

The Barnett family
1/26
The Barnett family  (Jon Clark)
The Huck and Boucek families
2/26
The Huck and Boucek families  (Jon Clark)
The Huck and Boucek families
3/26
The Huck and Boucek families  (Jon Clark)
The Overbey famly
4/26
The Overbey famly  (Jon Clark)
Pamela Turner, Crystal Turner, Anna Grace Salami, and dog Copper
5/26
Pamela Turner, Crystal Turner, Anna Grace Salami, and dog Copper  (Jon Clark)
Jason, Ailine, and Maddox Tootell
6/26
Jason, Ailine, and Maddox Tootell  (Jon Clark)
Kristen Villasenor, Elyse Villasenor, Marsha Bailey, Bailey Villasenor
7/26
Kristen Villasenor, Elyse Villasenor, Marsha Bailey, Bailey Villasenor  (Jon Clark)
Brendan Frisk, Ernesto Arbanil, Mark Kowieski
8/26
Brendan Frisk, Ernesto Arbanil, Mark Kowieski  (Jon Clark)
Pamela Turner, Crystal Turner, Anna Grace Salami
9/26
Pamela Turner, Crystal Turner, Anna Grace Salami  (Jon Clark)
Jason, Ailine, and Maddox Tootell
10/26
Jason, Ailine, and Maddox Tootell  (Jon Clark)
The Foster family
11/26
The Foster family  (Jon Clark)
Kristen Villasenor, Ashley Hirano
12/26
Kristen Villasenor, Ashley Hirano  (Jon Clark)
Kristen Villasenor, Elyse Villasenor, Marsha Bailey, Bailey Villasenor
13/26
Kristen Villasenor, Elyse Villasenor, Marsha Bailey, Bailey Villasenor  (Jon Clark)
Dinh Albright, Teagan and Naomi Mehl
14/26
Dinh Albright, Teagan and Naomi Mehl  (Jon Clark)
Andrew, Sophie, and Audrey Doell; Lisa and Amelia Moore
15/26
Andrew, Sophie, and Audrey Doell; Lisa and Amelia Moore  (Jon Clark)
Brandon Roses, Mika and Oliver Frisk
16/26
Brandon Roses, Mika and Oliver Frisk  (Jon Clark)
Heather, Julia, and Caitlin Kowieski, Giuliana Criscuolo
17/26
Heather, Julia, and Caitlin Kowieski, Giuliana Criscuolo  (Jon Clark)
The Ferry family
18/26
The Ferry family  (Jon Clark)
The Ferry family
19/26
The Ferry family  (Jon Clark)
The Overbey famly
20/26
The Overbey famly  (Jon Clark)
The Overbey famly
21/26
The Overbey famly  (Jon Clark)
Halloween food from the Dad's Club at Solana Vista
22/26
Halloween food from the Dad’s Club at Solana Vista  (Jon Clark)
Heather, Julia, and Caitlin Kowieski, Giuliana Criscuolo
23/26
Heather, Julia, and Caitlin Kowieski, Giuliana Criscuolo  (Jon Clark)
The Villasenor family
24/26
The Villasenor family  (Jon Clark)
The Foster family
25/26
The Foster family  (Jon Clark)
Brandon Roses, Mika and Oliver Frisk
26/26
Brandon Roses, Mika and Oliver Frisk  (Jon Clark)
The Solana Beach Schools Foundation hosted its 64th Annual Halloween Carnival Oct. 30 to benefit Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools.

The carnival was a Covid-19 safe, modified version of the traditional event dubbed “Halloween Carnival Hits the Road.” From their cars, families had the opportunity to visit and enjoy houses decorated throughout Solana Beach with fun, spooky and festive Halloween decor, and collect candy handed out at each location by Teen Volunteers in Action members.

Also, this year the SBSF partnered with the San Diego Food Bank for its Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Drive. Community members were able to donate new, unopened jars of peanut butter at the Halloween Carnival Skyline Elementary starting point. Photos by Jon Clark.

