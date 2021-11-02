Skyline and Solana Vista ‘Halloween Carnival Hits the Road’

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation hosted its 64th Annual Halloween Carnival Oct. 30 to benefit Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools.

The carnival was a Covid-19 safe, modified version of the traditional event dubbed “Halloween Carnival Hits the Road.” From their cars, families had the opportunity to visit and enjoy houses decorated throughout Solana Beach with fun, spooky and festive Halloween decor, and collect candy handed out at each location by Teen Volunteers in Action members.

Also, this year the SBSF partnered with the San Diego Food Bank for its Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Drive. Community members were able to donate new, unopened jars of peanut butter at the Halloween Carnival Skyline Elementary starting point. Photos by Jon Clark.