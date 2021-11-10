Share
Edwin J. Gregson Foundation Gala

Miles Michelson, Lisa Porcelli, Bob Cannon, John and Lee Porcelli, Don Conlan, June Weinstein, Rick Trontz
Miles Michelson, Lisa Porcelli, Bob Cannon, John and Lee Porcelli, Don Conlan, June Weinstein, Rick Trontz  (Jon Clark)
Rachel Hood, Fernando Toro, honoree John Gosden, Umberto Rispoli
Rachel Hood, Fernando Toro, honoree John Gosden, Umberto Rispoli  (Jon Clark)
Renee Dailey, Ron Perry, Barbara Ranck Perry, Mary Ellen Coenen
Renee Dailey, Ron Perry, Barbara Ranck Perry, Mary Ellen Coenen  (Jon Clark)
Jane Wiltz, Harriet Jellett
Jane Wiltz, Harriet Jellett  (Jon Clark)
Jose Valdivia, Frank Sinatra, Amy Yates, Aaron Gryder, Renee Valdivia
Jose Valdivia, Frank Sinatra, Amy Yates, Aaron Gryder, Renee Valdivia  (Jon Clark)
Bob Dimeo, Cindy Dimeo, Amy Ellis
Bob Dimeo, Cindy Dimeo, Amy Ellis  (Jon Clark)
Zach Skropeta, Samantha Siegel, Robert Rueff
Zach Skropeta, Samantha Siegel, Robert Rueff  (Jon Clark)
Noreen Sullivan, Richard Craigo
Noreen Sullivan, Richard Craigo  (Jon Clark)
Brandi Goode, Nina Kaiser, Fernando Toro, Laura DeSeroux, Annabelle Weller-Poley
Brandi Goode, Nina Kaiser, Fernando Toro, Laura DeSeroux, Annabelle Weller-Poley  (Jon Clark)
The evening event honored John Gosden
The evening event honored John Gosden  (Jon Clark)
Andrew and Mona Harrington
Andrew and Mona Harrington  (Jon Clark)
Jeff Gensen, Gail Gregson, John DeSantis
Jeff Gensen, Gail Gregson, John DeSantis  (Jon Clark)
Amy Yates, Aaron Gryder, Nate Newby, Ron Ellis
Amy Yates, Aaron Gryder, Nate Newby, Ron Ellis  (Jon Clark)
MIchael Grimm, Cassie Freeman, Keenan Freeman
MIchael Grimm, Cassie Freeman, Keenan Freeman  (Jon Clark)
Jeff Bloom, Mike Mowrey, Gary Young
Jeff Bloom, Mike Mowrey, Gary Young  (Jon Clark)
Nancy Klein-Anderson, Jay Privman, Anne Warner
Nancy Klein-Anderson, Jay Privman, Anne Warner  (Jon Clark)
Cliff Goodrich, Greg Ferraro, Dennis Alfieri, Nate Newby
Cliff Goodrich, Greg Ferraro, Dennis Alfieri, Nate Newby  (Jon Clark)
Umberto Rispoli, Scotty McClellan, John Stettin
Umberto Rispoli, Scotty McClellan, John Stettin  (Jon Clark)
Terry McGann, Marie Moretti Gail Gregson
Terry McGann, Marie Moretti Gail Gregson  (Jon Clark)
Ryan Cosato, Nick Cosato, Samantha Siegel, Zach Skropeta, Cindy and Bob Dimeo
Ryan Cosato, Nick Cosato, Samantha Siegel, Zach Skropeta, Cindy and Bob Dimeo  (Jon Clark)
Rachel Hood, Edwin J. Gregson Foundation President Jenine Sahadi, honoree John Gosden
Rachel Hood, Edwin J. Gregson Foundation President Jenine Sahadi, honoree John Gosden  (Jon Clark)
Greg Ferraro, Richard Craigo, honoree John Gosden, Richard Mandella
Greg Ferraro, Richard Craigo, honoree John Gosden, Richard Mandella  (Jon Clark)
Nina Kaiser, Fernando Toro, Laura DeSeroux
Nina Kaiser, Fernando Toro, Laura DeSeroux  (Jon Clark)
Ron Anderson, Bob Baffert, Stephen Nagler
Ron Anderson, Bob Baffert, Stephen Nagler  (Jon Clark)
Annabelle Weller-Poley, Thomas Birkman, Andrea Birkman
Annabelle Weller-Poley, Thomas Birkman, Andrea Birkman  (Jon Clark)
Ron Ellis, Alyce Williamson
Ron Ellis, Alyce Williamson  (Jon Clark)
Drayden Van Dyke, Tim Cohen
Drayden Van Dyke, Tim Cohen  (Jon Clark)
Ron Anderson, Bob Baffert, Stephen Nagler
Ron Anderson, Bob Baffert, Stephen Nagler  (Jon Clark)
Ryan Cosato, Nick Cosato, Samantha Siegel, Zach Skropeta, Cindy and Bob Dimeo
Ryan Cosato, Nick Cosato, Samantha Siegel, Zach Skropeta, Cindy and Bob Dimeo  (Jon Clark)
Zach Skropeta, Samantha Siegel, Robert Rueff
Zach Skropeta, Samantha Siegel, Robert Rueff  (Jon Clark)
Chad and Dorene Calvert
Chad and Dorene Calvert  (Jon Clark)
Blake and Jeanette Skirvin
Blake and Jeanette Skirvin  (Jon Clark)
The Edwin J. Gregson Foundation Gala was held Nov. 3 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event honored a special guest of honor: champion thoroughbred trainer John Gosden, who began his career in Southern California before returning to his native England and becoming one of the sport’s all-time greats. He was in Del Mar for the recent Breeders’ Cup. The event also included dining, dancing and entertainment.

In 1998, the California Thoroughbred Trainers (CTT) Board established a nonprofit foundation in ongoing efforts to develop programs to benefit and enhance the quality of life of California thoroughbred horse racing’s backstretch workers and their families. In 2000, the Foundation was renamed in memory of veteran trainer and past CTT president Edwin J. Gregson, who was the initial driving force in the establishment of the Foundation. Visit gregsonfoundation.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

