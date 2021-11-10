The Edwin J. Gregson Foundation Gala was held Nov. 3 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event honored a special guest of honor: champion thoroughbred trainer John Gosden, who began his career in Southern California before returning to his native England and becoming one of the sport’s all-time greats. He was in Del Mar for the recent Breeders’ Cup. The event also included dining, dancing and entertainment.

In 1998, the California Thoroughbred Trainers (CTT) Board established a nonprofit foundation in ongoing efforts to develop programs to benefit and enhance the quality of life of California thoroughbred horse racing’s backstretch workers and their families. In 2000, the Foundation was renamed in memory of veteran trainer and past CTT president Edwin J. Gregson, who was the initial driving force in the establishment of the Foundation. Visit gregsonfoundation.com.

Photos by Jon Clark