River Valley Fest benefit

Jenny Jones, Chris Khoury, Linda Corey, Eric Jones
Friends of SDRVC Citizens Advisory committee member Diane Coombs, Alison Cummings, Friends of SDRVC Citizens Advisory committee member Phil Pryde
SDRVC Board President Jim Smith and Jane Lea Smith
Terry May, Ed and Phyllis Mirsky, Diane Ebert-May
NCL volunteers Maura Rissman and Sara Sigal, mom Debbie Sigal
Hershell Price and Pam Slater-Price, Karl Willert, Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland, Citizens Advisory Committee Chair Jeff Barnouw
Mark Hennenfent, Gabriele Wienhausen, Steve Wasserman
Jennifer Cairncross, Karilyn Merlos, Diane Parchman, Beth Renshaw, Laura Leet
Nate Northup, Sue and Keith Colestock, Ed Chipp
Mom Stella Erkam and NCL volunteer Nadia Erkam
Suzanne Sutton, Susan Hennenfent, Jan Parsons
Jayne Pasco, Dan and Kim King
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy hosted the 2021 River Valley Fest on Nov. 7 at the San Diego/Del Mar Hilton.

River Valley Fest featured live music by Hot Rocks San Diego, cocktails and appetizers, a silent auction, gourmet dinner, special programming and more.

River Valley Fest is the conservancy’s major fundraising event of the year, benefitting the nonprofit that preserves, protects and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, create interpretive centers and encourage recreation. To learn more, visit sdrvc.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

