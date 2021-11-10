Taste of the Village benefit for Canyon Crest Academy
Alistair Wong, Cathy Yang, Albrecht and Melissa Cruz, Mylinh Nguyen, Scott Kim, Winslow Wong (Robert_McKenzie)
Wokou GM Alex Kirkpatrick with employee, CCA student Yair Gilad, Edden Biton (Robert_McKenzie)
Steven Sek, Sarah, Sharlette, Shirley Sek (Robert_McKenzie)
Flora Bar and Kitchen host Carolina Lopez, server Spencer Tillson, Andrea Morgan, Amy Wilson (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: CCA Foundation volunteer chair Teresa Beckwith, Director of Events Nancy Coker, Marketing Manager Miriam Bogan. Seated: Lorenda Ballard, Mariah Sharkey-Brumund, Heidi Maratz (Robert_McKenzie)
Mia Lingenbrink, Death by Tequila Head Chef Angel Hernandez, CCA Executive Director Joanne Couvrette, Marilyn Ishii (Robert_McKenzie)
CCA Chamber Orchestra (Robert_McKenzie)
Dominic Durso, Kenny Zhang, Vincent Lam (Robert_McKenzie)
Fresh Brothers GM Richard Garcia, all star server McKenna Steele, Jacob, Oliver, Johnny Chen (Robert_McKenzie)
St. Therese of Carmel Church friends and family (Robert_McKenzie)
The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation held the 4th annual Taste of the Village benefit for Canyon Crest Academy Nov. 7. Participants had the opportunity to tour, taste and shop at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch restaurants and stores while giving back to Canyon Crest Academy. The Canyon Crest Academy jazz combos, rock bands, choir and chamber orchestra also provided live entertainment at the event in the Village Square. Visit canyoncrestfoundation.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
