The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation held the 4th annual Taste of the Village benefit for Canyon Crest Academy Nov. 7. Participants had the opportunity to tour, taste and shop at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch restaurants and stores while giving back to Canyon Crest Academy. The Canyon Crest Academy jazz combos, rock bands, choir and chamber orchestra also provided live entertainment at the event in the Village Square. Visit canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie