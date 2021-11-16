Share
Solana Beach hosts Veterans Day ceremony

The Cobb and Hall families
Retired USAF Lt. Col. Scott Hall speaks at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
The Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe performs at the Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
Solana Beach Veterans Day Program 2021 at La Colonia Park
Daniel and Priscilla Rojo with Roman Canales
VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales speaks at the 2021 Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
The Santa Fe Christian School Band, under the direction of David Hall, plays at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
Solana Beach deputy mayor Kristi Becker, city council member Kelly Harless, and mayor Lesa Heebner
Rudy Saenz (far left) and Randy Treadway (far right) with the Camp Pendleton Young Marines color guard
Kylie Kennard, Sandy Cameron, and Roby Kloer from the Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe
A member of the Santa Fe Christian School Band plays "Taps" at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
A member of the Santa Fe Christian School Band plays "Taps" at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
Randy Treadway with the proclamation from the Solana Beach honoring his dedication to veterans, the community, and his country.
Aaron, Sue, and Ron Rodriguez
Kylie Kennard, Sandy Cameron, and Roby Kloer from the Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe
Solana Beach mayor Lesa Heebner speaks at the 2021 Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
Julie and John Poehler, Ron Borunda
George Townsend, Julian Gonzales (Commander Post 5431), Bernie Pinkiewicz
Carl Turnbull, Linda Stanley
Retired USMC Lt. Col. Marty Conrad reads the poem "In Flanders Fields" at the 2021 Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
The Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe performs at the Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
Randy Treadway speaks at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales holds a plaque from the VFW that recognizes Post 5431 as an All-American Post
Steven A. Ellwood, Rudy Saenz, George Serhan
Retired USAF Lt. Col. Scott Hall speaks at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
Randy Treadway (far left) and Rudy Saenz (far right) with the Camp Pendleton Young Marines color guard
Solana Beach Veterans Day Program 2021 at La Colonia Park
VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales holds a plaque from the VFW that recognizes Post 5431 as an All-American Post
The Santa Fe Christian School Band, under the direction of David Hall, plays at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
George Serhan gives the benediction at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
Steve and Laura Lerum, Kimberly Scott and guest speaker USAF Lt. Col. (Ret) Scott Hall
Kylie Kennard, Sandy Cameron, and Roby Kloer from the Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe
Randy Treadway releases a dove at the Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
George Townsend, Julian Gonzales (Commander Post 5431), Bernie Pinkiewicz
The Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe performs at the Solana Beach Veterans Day Program
Jim Scott, Joe and Patti Guerra
Retired USAF Lt. Col. Scott Hall speaks at the 2021 Solana Beach Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
Rudy Saenz (far left) and Randy Treadway (far right) with the Camp Pendleton Young Marines color guard
Solana Beach Veterans Day Program 2021 at La Colonia Park
The Cobb and Hall families
Solana Beach mayor Lesa Heebner speaks at the 2021 Veterans Day Program at La Colonia Park
Randy Treadway with the proclamation from the Solana Beach honoring his dedication to veterans, the community, and his country.
Nick and Brett Dieterich, Jody Bray
The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 jointly hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach.

The event featured a “Feathers from Heaven” doves release, Camp Pendleton Young Marines were the honor guard, and the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe performed patriotic songs and dance. Also participating in the ceremony were Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, city dignitaries and Julian Gonzalez, vice commander for VFW Post 5431. Special guest speaker Lt. Col. Retired Scott “Hacksaw” Hall spoke to the community at the event.

Photos by Jon Clark

