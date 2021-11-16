Solana Beach hosts Veterans Day ceremony
The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 jointly hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach.
The event featured a “Feathers from Heaven” doves release, Camp Pendleton Young Marines were the honor guard, and the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe performed patriotic songs and dance. Also participating in the ceremony were Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, city dignitaries and Julian Gonzalez, vice commander for VFW Post 5431. Special guest speaker Lt. Col. Retired Scott “Hacksaw” Hall spoke to the community at the event.
Photos by Jon Clark
