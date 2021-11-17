Share
Photo Galleries

Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific PTO Donuts & Drones

Donuts and Drones event attended by Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families
1/24
Donuts and Drones event attended by Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families  (Jon Clark)
Will, Wes, and Tommy Ogburn
2/24
Will, Wes, and Tommy Ogburn  (Jon Clark)
Sunyong and Jake Tang
3/24
Sunyong and Jake Tang  (Jon Clark)
Max and Harumi Parnell
4/24
Max and Harumi Parnell  (Jon Clark)
The Sumi family
5/24
The Sumi family  (Jon Clark)
Bert Macy, Jonathan Szymanowski, Christian Metallo, Harel Wheitz
6/24
Bert Macy, Jonathan Szymanowski, Christian Metallo, Harel Wheitz  (Jon Clark)
Donuts and Drones event attended by Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families
7/24
Donuts and Drones event attended by Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families  (Jon Clark)
Claire Escaron, Melissa Escaron
8/24
Claire Escaron, Melissa Escaron  (Jon Clark)
Will, Wes, and Tommy Ogburn
9/24
Will, Wes, and Tommy Ogburn  (Jon Clark)
Students practiced driving radio-controlled cars at the Donuts and Drones event
10/24
Students practiced driving radio-controlled cars at the Donuts and Drones event  (Jon Clark)
Greg Balden, In-Sung Lee
11/24
Greg Balden, In-Sung Lee  (Jon Clark)
Donuts for all at the Donuts and Drones event attended by Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families
12/24
Donuts for all at the Donuts and Drones event attended by Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families  (Jon Clark)
Dad's Club volunteer Jonathan Szymanowski shows a lightweight drone to the students and parents who attended the Donuts and Drones event
13/24
Dad’s Club volunteer Jonathan Szymanowski shows a lightweight drone to the students and parents who attended the Donuts and Drones event  (Jon Clark)
Teresa and Joy Wiley-Szymanowski
14/24
Teresa and Joy Wiley-Szymanowski  (Jon Clark)
Teresa and Joy Wiley-Szymanowski
15/24
Teresa and Joy Wiley-Szymanowski  (Jon Clark)
Jacob Chaves Kuss, Daniel Berionne, and Paxton Wiley-Szymanowski pilot a drone
16/24
Jacob Chaves Kuss, Daniel Berionne, and Paxton Wiley-Szymanowski pilot a drone  (Jon Clark)
Murat and Derin Karsi
17/24
Murat and Derin Karsi  (Jon Clark)
Pia Kuss, May Dimella, Tommy Dimella
18/24
Pia Kuss, May Dimella, Tommy Dimella  (Jon Clark)
Dad's Club volunteer Jonathan Szymanowski shows a lightweight drone to the students and parents who attended the Donuts and Drones event
19/24
Dad’s Club volunteer Jonathan Szymanowski shows a lightweight drone to the students and parents who attended the Donuts and Drones event  (Jon Clark)
The Lee family
20/24
The Lee family  (Jon Clark)
Jack Balden, Cam Bonner, Kobi Bonner, Michelle Bonner
21/24
Jack Balden, Cam Bonner, Kobi Bonner, Michelle Bonner  (Jon Clark)
Danika and Petia Balden
22/24
Danika and Petia Balden  (Jon Clark)
Greg Balden, In-Sung Lee
23/24
Greg Balden, In-Sung Lee  (Jon Clark)
Christian Metallo, Tommy Dimella
24/24
Christian Metallo, Tommy Dimella  (Jon Clark)
Share

The Cougars and Sandpipers took to the skies and pavement on a beautiful morning Nov. 14 thanks to the joint effort of the PTOs (Parent Teacher Organizations) of two Solana Beach School District schools. Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific families brought their drones and remote control cars to the Solana Pacific school playground for a playdate. Fueled by yummy PQ Donuts, the children raced and flew their devices in specific zones and parents willingly demonstrated how to safely operate the technology. The hum of the laughter and conversation coming from the people reuniting or meeting each other for the first time was far louder than the buzz of the equipment. Jonathan Szymanowski, father of two and Dads’ Clubs lead for both schools’ PTOs, brought the participants together for a chat about general drone safety and the capabilities of his drone. The audience had to guess how high he could fly his fancy machine: 400 feet!

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement