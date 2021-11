Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra hosts Solo Competition

The Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra (MMYO) recently hosted the MMYO 2021-2022 Solo Competition for young musicians who play string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

There were two winners from each division chosen and they were invited to perform at the Solo Competition Winners’ Recital on Nov. 21 at St. James By The Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla. The event was open to the public. The photos above are from the Nov. 21 recital. For more information, visit mmyo.org.

Photos by Jon Clark