23rd Annual Crystal Ball Gala benefits Casa de Amparo

The 23rd Annual Crystal Ball Gala took place Nov. 13 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. All proceeds will directly support Casa de Amparo’s programs which treat and prevent child abuse and neglect. The evening included a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Pamplemousse Grille, music and entertainment by the Kicks and live auction items including an exclusive 7-day Italian vacation. Visit casadeamparo.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

