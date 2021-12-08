Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at Del Mar Highlands Town Center
1/19
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg (Jon Clark)
2/19
Rabbi David Kornberg, Bella Kaufman, Basya Kaufman (Jon Clark)
3/19
Rabbi David Kornberg leads the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting (Jon Clark)
4/19
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg lead the Hanukkah songs (Jon Clark)
5/19
Nancy Neigus, Debbie Kornberg (Jon Clark)
6/19
Musician Eph Rosenzweig sings Hanukkah songs (Jon Clark)
7/19
Alan and Tina Kholos (Jon Clark)
8/19
Nancy Neigus, Debbie Kornberg (Jon Clark)
9/19
Gian and Mera with Rabbi David Kornberg (Jon Clark)
10/19
The Shannon family (Jon Clark)
11/19
Dakota, Erica, and Adam Stephenson, Lori Pollick (Jon Clark)
12/19
Evan Stafford, Raquel Mor (Jon Clark)
13/19
Rema, Anatoly, and Marina Weiser (Jon Clark)
14/19
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg lead the Hanukkah songs (Jon Clark)
15/19
Basya Kaufman, Bella Kaufman, Rabbi David Kornberg (Jon Clark)
16/19
Jacob, Michelle, and David Shrem (Jon Clark)
17/19
Joey and Dan Lieb (Jon Clark)
18/19
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg lead the Hanukkah celebration (Jon Clark)
19/19
The Shannon family (Jon Clark)
The annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting took place Dec. 1 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Congregation Beth Am brought the community together at the upper plaza, near Cinepolis, for the symbolic lighting of the holiday season, while they played some songs. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.
Photos by Jon Clark
