Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg
Rabbi David Kornberg, Bella Kaufman, Basya Kaufman
Rabbi David Kornberg leads the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg lead the Hanukkah songs
Nancy Neigus, Debbie Kornberg
Musician Eph Rosenzweig sings Hanukkah songs
Alan and Tina Kholos
Nancy Neigus, Debbie Kornberg
Gian and Mera with Rabbi David Kornberg
The Shannon family
Dakota, Erica, and Adam Stephenson, Lori Pollick
Evan Stafford, Raquel Mor
Rema, Anatoly, and Marina Weiser
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg lead the Hanukkah songs
Basya Kaufman, Bella Kaufman, Rabbi David Kornberg
Jacob, Michelle, and David Shrem
Joey and Dan Lieb
Musician Eph Rosenzweig and Rabbi David Kornberg lead the Hanukkah celebration
The Shannon family
The annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting took place Dec. 1 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Congregation Beth Am brought the community together at the upper plaza, near Cinepolis, for the symbolic lighting of the holiday season, while they played some songs. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark

