North Pole by the Sea

Family-friendly festivities were held Dec. 5 throughout the Del Mar Village “North Pole Loop,” including letters to Santa, story time at Sandcastle Tales, holiday music, and more. A tree lighting event with hot chocolate for kids and a special appearance by Santa took place in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge. Visit visitdelmarvillage.com. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark