North Pole by the Sea

The Kimbrough family
1/28
The Kimbrough family  (Jon Clark)
The Sims family
2/28
The Sims family  (Jon Clark)
The Yates family
3/28
The Yates family  (Jon Clark)
The 2021 Christmas tree at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater in Del Mar
4/28
The 2021 Christmas tree at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater in Del Mar  (Jon Clark)
Sophie and Vanessa Souza visit with Santa
5/28
Sophie and Vanessa Souza visit with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Santa and Mrs. Claus at the tree lighting in Del Mar
6/28
Santa and Mrs. Claus at the tree lighting in Del Mar  (Jon Clark)
Aryan and Tej Tulsi visit with Santa
7/28
Aryan and Tej Tulsi visit with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Michael and Tommaso Riccio
8/28
Michael and Tommaso Riccio  (Jon Clark)
The Scott family
9/28
The Scott family  (Jon Clark)
Raquel, Josh and Jay Kamrath, Terrie Boley
10/28
Raquel, Josh and Jay Kamrath, Terrie Boley  (Jon Clark)
Kevin and Bodie Nolen visit with Santa
11/28
Kevin and Bodie Nolen visit with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Naomi and Ava Yurick
12/28
Naomi and Ava Yurick  (Jon Clark)
The Ribeiro family
13/28
The Ribeiro family  (Jon Clark)
The Scott family
14/28
The Scott family  (Jon Clark)
Mason Dean, Mike Del Vecchio, Connor Dean
15/28
Mason Dean, Mike Del Vecchio, Connor Dean  (Jon Clark)
The Tulsi family
16/28
The Tulsi family  (Jon Clark)
The Rubin and Batter and Nolen families
17/28
The Rubin and Batter and Nolen families  (Jon Clark)
Naomi and Ava Yurick
18/28
Naomi and Ava Yurick  (Jon Clark)
The Kimbrough family
19/28
The Kimbrough family  (Jon Clark)
Diane Del Vecchio, Mason Dean, Mike Del Vecchio, Connor Dean
20/28
Diane Del Vecchio, Mason Dean, Mike Del Vecchio, Connor Dean  (Jon Clark)
Ripley Scott visits with Santa
21/28
Ripley Scott visits with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Michael and Tommaso Riccio
22/28
Michael and Tommaso Riccio  (Jon Clark)
The Mistretta family
23/28
The Mistretta family  (Jon Clark)
The Sims family
24/28
The Sims family  (Jon Clark)
The Rubin and Batter and Nolen families
25/28
The Rubin and Batter and Nolen families  (Jon Clark)
Raquel, Josh and Jay Kamrath, Terrie Boley
26/28
Raquel, Josh and Jay Kamrath, Terrie Boley  (Jon Clark)
Ryan, Mason, Christine, and Connor Dean
27/28
Ryan, Mason, Christine, and Connor Dean  (Jon Clark)
Families gather in Del Mar before the tree lighting
28/28
Families gather in Del Mar before the tree lighting  (Jon Clark)
Family-friendly festivities were held Dec. 5 throughout the Del Mar Village “North Pole Loop,” including letters to Santa, story time at Sandcastle Tales, holiday music, and more. A tree lighting event with hot chocolate for kids and a special appearance by Santa took place in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge. Visit visitdelmarvillage.com. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark

