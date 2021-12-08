Share
Solana Beach hosts Holiday Tree Lighting event

The Moran family  (Jon Clark)
Mark and Ruby Vallecorsa  (Jon Clark)
The Malek family  (Jon Clark)
Friends Dominic, Jack, Mason, Hudson, Max, and Viviana pose on the fire truck at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Regi and Ian Nocon  (Jon Clark)
The Kelly family  (Jon Clark)
Lisa Waikins, Dave Sadeghi, Dale Watkins, Fariba Vafaee, John MIddleton, Torre Middleton  (Jon Clark)
The Genovese family  (Jon Clark)
The Battenfield family  (Jon Clark)
Larry and Clare McDonald, Chris Oldham  (Jon Clark)
The O’Toole family  (Jon Clark)
Calvin, Chanelle, and Matt Raymond  (Jon Clark)
The Griswold family  (Jon Clark)
The 2021 tree lighting at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
The Davies family  (Jon Clark)
Santa arrives at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Steve from Hullabaloo sings before the tree lighting  (Jon Clark)
Santa arrives at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the Solana Beach city council do the countdown for the tree lighting: Kelly Harless, Jewel Edson, Mayor Lesa Heebner, Kristi Becker, David Zito.  (Jon Clark)
Laura and Margot Mueseler; Michael and Ava Schlegel  (Jon Clark)
Olaf was sighted at Fletcher Cove  (Jon Clark)
Max and Kacie Hagopian  (Jon Clark)
Santa arrives at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Craig and Debbie Gallagher  (Jon Clark)
Kellie and Liam Kaseburg  (Jon Clark)
Santa arrives at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the Solana Beach city council do the countdown for the tree lighting: Kelly Harless, Jewel Edson, Mayor Lesa Heebner, Kristi Becker, David Zito.  (Jon Clark)
The 2021 tree lighting at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
The 2021 tree lighting at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
The Chelos family  (Jon Clark)
Santa arrives at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Marichu and Louie Lizardo  (Jon Clark)
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Fletcher Cove Park kicked off the holiday season in Solana Beach Dec. 5. The event was hosted by the city of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission, and included sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa, live music by pianist Robert Parker, children’s band Hullabaloo and the youth choir of Saint James Academy. Santa also attended the event, arriving by a firetruck escort. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark

