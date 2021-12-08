Solana Beach hosts Holiday Tree Lighting event

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Fletcher Cove Park kicked off the holiday season in Solana Beach Dec. 5. The event was hosted by the city of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission, and included sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa, live music by pianist Robert Parker, children’s band Hullabaloo and the youth choir of Saint James Academy. Santa also attended the event, arriving by a firetruck escort. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark