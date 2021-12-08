Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch hosts holiday event
The Sicouret family (Jon Clark)
The Gari family (Jon Clark)
The Curran family (Jon Clark)
The Kfoury-Beaumont boys visit Santa (Jon Clark)
The Dudas girls visit Santa (Jon Clark)
The holiday train rides around The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Jon Clark)
The Campos family (Jon Clark)
The Cox family (Jon Clark)
The Wang family (Jon Clark)
The Guo family (Jon Clark)
The Khorasani family (Jon Clark)
The Kelly boys visit Santa (Jon Clark)
The Willeford family (Jon Clark)
The Dudas girls visit Santa (Jon Clark)
The Shah family (Jon Clark)
The Depew family (Jon Clark)
The Jun family (Jon Clark)
The Shah children visit Santa (Jon Clark)
The Fiscus family (Jon Clark)
The Mullen boy visits with Santa at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Jon Clark)
The Arreola family (Jon Clark)
The Curran and Shaw friends visit Santa (Jon Clark)
The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch held its annual tree lighting event Dec. 4, which included complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, fresh-baked cookies and cocoa. The Village’s popular holiday train rides have also returned for the season. Visit phrvillage.com. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.
Photos by Jon Clark
