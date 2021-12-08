Share
Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch hosts holiday event

The Sicouret family
1/22
The Sicouret family  (Jon Clark)
The Gari family
2/22
The Gari family  (Jon Clark)
The Curran family
3/22
The Curran family  (Jon Clark)
The Kfoury-Beaumont boys visit Santa
4/22
The Kfoury-Beaumont boys visit Santa  (Jon Clark)
The Dudas girls visit Santa
5/22
The Dudas girls visit Santa  (Jon Clark)
The holiday train rides around The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch
6/22
The holiday train rides around The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch  (Jon Clark)
The Campos family
7/22
The Campos family  (Jon Clark)
The Cox family
8/22
The Cox family  (Jon Clark)
The Wang family
9/22
The Wang family  (Jon Clark)
The Guo family
10/22
The Guo family  (Jon Clark)
The Khorasani family
11/22
The Khorasani family  (Jon Clark)
The Kelly boys visit Santa
12/22
The Kelly boys visit Santa  (Jon Clark)
The Willeford family
13/22
The Willeford family  (Jon Clark)
The Dudas girls visit Santa
14/22
The Dudas girls visit Santa  (Jon Clark)
The Shah family
15/22
The Shah family  (Jon Clark)
The Depew family
16/22
The Depew family  (Jon Clark)
The Jun family
17/22
The Jun family  (Jon Clark)
The Shah children visit Santa
18/22
The Shah children visit Santa  (Jon Clark)
The Fiscus family
19/22
The Fiscus family  (Jon Clark)
The Mullen boy visits with Santa at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch
20/22
The Mullen boy visits with Santa at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch  (Jon Clark)
The Arreola family
21/22
The Arreola family  (Jon Clark)
The Curran and Shaw friends visit Santa
22/22
The Curran and Shaw friends visit Santa  (Jon Clark)
The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch held its annual tree lighting event Dec. 4, which included complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, fresh-baked cookies and cocoa. The Village’s popular holiday train rides have also returned for the season. Visit phrvillage.com. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark

