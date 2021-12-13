8th Annual Light Up A Life fundraiser

The San Diego Center for Children held its 8th annual Light Up A Life for San Diego Children fundraiser on Dec. 12 at the Il Fornaio ocean-view patio in the Del Mar Plaza. The benefit helps ensure that local youth and children in need receive a Christmas gift this year. The event featured free Santa photos, festive music and light hors d’oeuvres.

In a news release prior to the event, Monica Nash, an ambassador for the San Diego Center for Children, said, “We look forward to once again sharing some holiday joy with the community while raising the funds that will enable us to continue creating the happiness that inspires hope for these precious children.” Visit www.centerforchildren.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie