One Paseo Menorah Lighting event
Rabbi Levi Raskin with the Wax and Orlansky families (Jon Clark)
The Reznik family (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin prepares to lead the menorah lighting (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin prepares to lead the menorah lighting (Jon Clark)
Ed and Susan Weiner (Jon Clark)
Gail and Jordan Mellul (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Irina Shekhtman, Autumn Chasson, Alexandra Gaines (Jon Clark)
Lisa and Rob Orlansky (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Randi Wax, Olivia Oversmith (Jon Clark)
Naftali Rubin, Alan Kholos (Jon Clark)
The Chanukah menorah lighting at One Paseo in Carmel Valley (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Brendan Gaylis, Marion Reznick (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Chanukah jelly donuts (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Ella, Alexandra, and Tal David; Rabbi Levi Raskin and Musy Raskin; Staci Wax (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Roxanne Fouche, Cristina Yanez, Guillermo Yanez (Jon Clark)
The Motola family (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
The Reznik family (Jon Clark)
Danny and David Hiller (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Latkes for Chanukah (Jon Clark)
Wendy Avraham, Janet and John Moossazadeh (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah (Jon Clark)
Irina Shekhtman, Autumn Chasson, Alexandra Gaines (Jon Clark)
Shannon and Lily Mellul (Jon Clark)
Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe held an Menorah Lighting event to celebrate Chanukah Dec. 5 at One Paseo in Carmel Valley. The event included entertainment, latkes and donuts, kids crafts, music and more.
Visit jewishrsf.com. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.
Photos by Jon Clark
