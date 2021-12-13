Share
Photo Galleries

One Paseo Menorah Lighting event

Rabbi Levi Raskin with the Wax and Orlansky families
1/33
Rabbi Levi Raskin with the Wax and Orlansky families  (Jon Clark)
The Reznik family
2/33
The Reznik family  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin prepares to lead the menorah lighting
3/33
Rabbi Levi Raskin prepares to lead the menorah lighting  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin prepares to lead the menorah lighting
4/33
Rabbi Levi Raskin prepares to lead the menorah lighting  (Jon Clark)
Ed and Susan Weiner
5/33
Ed and Susan Weiner  (Jon Clark)
Gail and Jordan Mellul
6/33
Gail and Jordan Mellul  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
7/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Irina Shekhtman, Autumn Chasson, Alexandra Gaines
8/33
Irina Shekhtman, Autumn Chasson, Alexandra Gaines  (Jon Clark)
Lisa and Rob Orlansky
9/33
Lisa and Rob Orlansky  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
10/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
11/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Randi Wax, Olivia Oversmith
12/33
Randi Wax, Olivia Oversmith  (Jon Clark)
Naftali Rubin, Alan Kholos
13/33
Naftali Rubin, Alan Kholos  (Jon Clark)
The Chanukah menorah lighting at One Paseo in Carmel Valley
14/33
The Chanukah menorah lighting at One Paseo in Carmel Valley  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
15/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
16/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Brendan Gaylis, Marion Reznick
17/33
Brendan Gaylis, Marion Reznick  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
18/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Chanukah jelly donuts
19/33
Chanukah jelly donuts  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
20/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Ella, Alexandra, and Tal David; Rabbi Levi Raskin and Musy Raskin; Staci Wax
21/33
Ella, Alexandra, and Tal David; Rabbi Levi Raskin and Musy Raskin; Staci Wax  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
22/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Roxanne Fouche, Cristina Yanez, Guillermo Yanez
23/33
Roxanne Fouche, Cristina Yanez, Guillermo Yanez  (Jon Clark)
The Motola family
24/33
The Motola family  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
25/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
The Reznik family
26/33
The Reznik family  (Jon Clark)
Danny and David Hiller
27/33
Danny and David Hiller  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
28/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Latkes for Chanukah
29/33
Latkes for Chanukah  (Jon Clark)
Wendy Avraham, Janet and John Moossazadeh
30/33
Wendy Avraham, Janet and John Moossazadeh  (Jon Clark)
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah
31/33
Local families help light the Chanukah menorah  (Jon Clark)
Irina Shekhtman, Autumn Chasson, Alexandra Gaines
32/33
Irina Shekhtman, Autumn Chasson, Alexandra Gaines  (Jon Clark)
Shannon and Lily Mellul
33/33
Shannon and Lily Mellul  (Jon Clark)
Share

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe held an Menorah Lighting event to celebrate Chanukah Dec. 5 at One Paseo in Carmel Valley. The event included entertainment, latkes and donuts, kids crafts, music and more.

Visit jewishrsf.com. See more photos online at delmartimes.net.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement