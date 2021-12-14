Share
CBS show Lucky Dog films episode at Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center Communications Director Jessica Gercke, Lucky Dog host Eric Wiese, Billy Bishop, co-founder of show sponsor Blue Buffalo pet food pose with statue of Helen Woodward
Helen Woodward Animal Center Communications Director Jessica Gercke, Lucky Dog host Eric Wiese, Billy Bishop, co-founder of show sponsor Blue Buffalo pet food pose with statue of Helen Woodward
www.BlueBuffalo.com has contributed to the Helen Woodward Animal Center since 2013
Lucky Dog host Eric Wiese, Blue Buffalo co-founder Billy Bishop of show sponsor www.BlueBuffalo.com who have donated more than 100,000 pounds of animal food to Helen Woodward since 2013
Eric Wiese introduces Helen Woodward resident Dutch Apple to Billy Bishop
Helen Woodward Animal Center Communications Director Jessica Gercke, Lucky Dog host Eric Wiese, Billy Bishop co-founder of show sponsor Blue Buffalo pet food
Lucky Dog host Eric Wiese at the Helen Woodward Animal Center
Professional dog trainer
Rachel Hollenbeck is filmed for an episode of Lucky Dog
The Emmy Award-winning CBS show Lucky Dog filmed an upcoming episode at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe on Dec. 13.

Hosted by professional dog trainer Eric Wiese and his wife, social worker Rashi Khanna Wiese, Lucky Dog takes viewers on a journey of rescuing previously hard-to-love, out-of-control, untrained dogs and making their futures bright. At Eric’s training facility, with the help of Rashi, he embarks on the seemingly impossible task of turning rescues into loving pets with sound training methods that viewers can use at home to train their own dogs. In the end, a lucky family will adopt an even luckier dog.

On Dec. 13, Eric joined the center’s volunteers as they welcomed dozens of adoptable shelter animals arriving from overcrowded shelters around the country. Eric and the volunteers gave the dogs baths, veterinary exams, and assessed their temperaments in preparation for potential adoptions throughout Southern California. The show’s sponsor, Blue Buffalo, was also on hand to donate all of the food needed to care for the animals that come through the center’s doors.

The “Lady” episode filmed at the Helen Woodward Animal Center will air Feb. 12, 2022 on CBS.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

