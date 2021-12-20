Earl Warren Winter Arts Festival
1/30
Music teacher Charles Mekealian plays “Greensleeves” with the clarinet trio: Ray Ballesteros, Sofia Parkhill, and Vince Ding (Jon Clark)
2/30
Justin Flynn with his ceramic piece "(Toad) Stool” (Jon Clark)
3/30
Justin Flynn with his ceramic piece "(Toad) Stool” (Jon Clark)
4/30
Anna Broehmer with her artwork “Zentangle Ocean” (Jon Clark)
5/30
Drama performers Alessia Destito and Lucia Kallheim (Jon Clark)
6/30
The Porkolab family with Genevieve’s mask “Ice and Lava” (Jon Clark)
7/30
Lindy Crosby with her artwork “Two Minutes” (Jon Clark)
8/30
Drama performers Ollie Chontos and Madelyn Gunn (Jon Clark)
9/30
Elise Black with her artwork “Namely Bubbly” (Jon Clark)
10/30
Family and friends came to support the music and drama performances (Jon Clark)
11/30
Ryder Vanbetten with his artwork “Neighborhood Pollution” (Jon Clark)
12/30
Music teacher Charles Mekealian introduces the musical portion of the winter arts festival (Jon Clark)
13/30
Lindy Crosby with her artwork “Refrigerator Art” (Jon Clark)
14/30
Lindy Crosby with her mask “Last Resort” (Jon Clark)
15/30
Amazing student ceramics and masks on display (Jon Clark)
16/30
Drama performers Kayla Malmberg and Olivia Adao (Jon Clark)
17/30
“Hawaiian Sea Godess” mask by Sameeh Khatibi (Jon Clark)
18/30
Anna Broehmer with her artwork “Starry She-Wolf” (Jon Clark)
19/30
Music teacher Charles Mekealian plays “Greensleeves” with the clarinet trio: Ray Ballesteros, Sofia Parkhill, and Vince Ding (Jon Clark)
20/30
Lindy Crosby with her mask “Last Resort” (Jon Clark)
21/30
Drama students Sage Rosskopf, Addi Jester, and Maya Grover (Jon Clark)
22/30
Principal Justin Conn welcomes arts supporters to the Winter Arts Festival (Jon Clark)
23/30
Assistant Principal Celeste Barnette thanks the teachers in the Visual and Performing Arts Department (Jon Clark)
24/30
Michayla Traa with her artwork “Rise & Shine” (Jon Clark)
25/30
Drama performers Alanna Kumagai and Sage Rosskopf (Jon Clark)
26/30
Kat Rockwell with her digital artwork “Dripping” (Jon Clark)
27/30
Drama performers Ollie Chontos and Madelyn Gunn (Jon Clark)
28/30
Kat Rockwell with her digital artwork “Dripping” (Jon Clark)
29/30
Tom, Ryder, and Rachel Vanbetten (Jon Clark)
30/30
Drama performers Kate Merson and Addi Davidson (Jon Clark)
Earl Warren Middle School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department held its Winter Arts Festival on Dec. 16. The event included an art gallery featuring work by students, and performances by drama and instrumental music students.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.