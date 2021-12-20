Earl Warren Winter Arts Festival

Earl Warren Middle School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department held its Winter Arts Festival on Dec. 16. The event included an art gallery featuring work by students, and performances by drama and instrumental music students.

Kat Rockwell with her digital artwork “Dripping” (Jon Clark)

Michayla Traa with her artwork “Rise & Shine” (Jon Clark)

Assistant Principal Celeste Barnette thanks the teachers in the Visual and Performing Arts Department (Jon Clark)

Principal Justin Conn welcomes arts supporters to the Winter Arts Festival (Jon Clark)

Lindy Crosby with her mask “Last Resort” (Jon Clark)

Music teacher Charles Mekealian plays “Greensleeves” with the clarinet trio: Ray Ballesteros, Sofia Parkhill, and Vince Ding (Jon Clark)

Anna Broehmer with her artwork “Starry She-Wolf” (Jon Clark)

Amazing student ceramics and masks on display (Jon Clark)

Lindy Crosby with her artwork “Refrigerator Art” (Jon Clark)

Music teacher Charles Mekealian introduces the musical portion of the winter arts festival (Jon Clark)

Ryder Vanbetten with his artwork “Neighborhood Pollution” (Jon Clark)

Family and friends came to support the music and drama performances (Jon Clark)

Elise Black with her artwork “Namely Bubbly” (Jon Clark)

Lindy Crosby with her artwork “Two Minutes” (Jon Clark)

The Porkolab family with Genevieve’s mask “Ice and Lava” (Jon Clark)

Anna Broehmer with her artwork “Zentangle Ocean” (Jon Clark)

Justin Flynn with his ceramic piece "(Toad) Stool” (Jon Clark)

