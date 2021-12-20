Share
Santa’s Sleigh Run

Kent Colburn, Rusty Nelson, Dan Fabinski, Santa, Jim Betta
1/16
Kent Colburn, Rusty Nelson, Dan Fabinski, Santa, Jim Betta  (jon clark)
Richard O'Reilly, Danny Oliver, Joey Pennell, Jason Shook
2/16
Richard O'Reilly, Danny Oliver, Joey Pennell, Jason Shook  (jon clark)
Richard O'Reilly and Danny Oliver
3/16
Richard O'Reilly and Danny Oliver  (jon clark)
Kent Colburn, Rusty Nelson, Dan Fabinski, Santa, Jim Betta
4/16
Kent Colburn, Rusty Nelson, Dan Fabinski, Santa, Jim Betta  (jon clark)
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse with a police escort
5/16
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse with a police escort  (jon clark)
Santa's life guard escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach
6/16
Santa's life guard escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach  (jon clark)
Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department
7/16
Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department  (jon clark)
Richard O'Reilly, Danny Oliver, Joey Pennell, Jason Shook
8/16
Richard O’Reilly, Danny Oliver, Joey Pennell, Jason Shook  (jon clark)
The Nacca family and Julie Van Der Auwera anticipate Santa's arrival at Fletcher Cove
9/16
The Nacca family and Julie Van Der Auwera anticipate Santa's arrival at Fletcher Cove  (jon clark)
Santa Claus arrives at Fletcher Cove
10/16
Santa Claus arrives at Fletcher Cove  (jon clark)
The fire truck at Fletcher Cove leads the way for Santa
11/16
The fire truck at Fletcher Cove leads the way for Santa  (jon clark)
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse
12/16
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse  (jon clark)
Santa rides down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach
13/16
Santa rides down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach  (jon clark)
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse
14/16
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse  (jon clark)
Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department and a police escort
15/16
Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department and a police escort  (jon clark)
Santa's fire truck escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach
16/16
Santa's fire truck escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach  (jon clark)
Santa brought holiday cheer as he rode through Solana Beach with firefighters, sheriffs and marine safety personnel Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Solana Beach Fire Station.

Photos by Jon Clark

