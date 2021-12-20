Santa’s Sleigh Run

Santa brought holiday cheer as he rode through Solana Beach with firefighters, sheriffs and marine safety personnel Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Solana Beach Fire Station.

Santa’s fire truck escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach (jon clark)

Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department and a police escort (jon clark)

Santa rides down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach (jon clark)

The fire truck at Fletcher Cove leads the way for Santa (jon clark)

The Nacca family and Julie Van Der Auwera anticipate Santa’s arrival at Fletcher Cove (jon clark)

Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department (jon clark)

Santa’s life guard escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach (jon clark)

Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse with a police escort (jon clark)

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.