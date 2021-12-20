Santa’s Sleigh Run
Kent Colburn, Rusty Nelson, Dan Fabinski, Santa, Jim Betta (jon clark)
Richard O’Reilly, Danny Oliver, Joey Pennell, Jason Shook (jon clark)
Richard O’Reilly and Danny Oliver (jon clark)
Kent Colburn, Rusty Nelson, Dan Fabinski, Santa, Jim Betta (jon clark)
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse with a police escort (jon clark)
Santa’s life guard escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach (jon clark)
Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department (jon clark)
Richard O’Reilly, Danny Oliver, Joey Pennell, Jason Shook (jon clark)
The Nacca family and Julie Van Der Auwera anticipate Santa’s arrival at Fletcher Cove (jon clark)
Santa Claus arrives at Fletcher Cove (jon clark)
The fire truck at Fletcher Cove leads the way for Santa (jon clark)
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse (jon clark)
Santa rides down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach (jon clark)
Santa Claus leaves the Solana Beach firehouse (jon clark)
Santa Claus rides through Solana Beach aided by the Fire Department and a police escort (jon clark)
Santa’s fire truck escort drives down Santa Helena Drive in Solana Beach (jon clark)
Santa brought holiday cheer as he rode through Solana Beach with firefighters, sheriffs and marine safety personnel Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Solana Beach Fire Station.
Photos by Jon Clark
