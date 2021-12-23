Student art canvases on display in Del Mar

To brighten the holiday season young artists at nine local schools created art on canvases paid for by the Del Mar Foundation. The Foundation provided these canvases as a Young Del Mar program, in lieu of an in-person event the Foundation would normally sponsor during the holidays. Volunteers from the city’s Arts Advisory Committee worked with arts educators to organize the project.

These cheery works of art, with the theme, “Ocean to Beach, Our Art Has Reach”, are now on display in store windows throughout downtown, and will remain so through Jan. 10. Look for them at the locations below, which overlap with the Del Mar Art Walk; an easy 1-mile stroll highlighting the Temporary Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, artworks in the city’s permanent art collection, and the Del Mar Plaza’s public art collection. The Art Walk map can be downloaded at delmarfoundation.org/art.

—Darshan Bakery, 915 Camino Del Mar:

Carmel Del Mar Elementary, 6th graders

—Barton + Barton, 1150 Camino Del Mar:

Sycamore Ridge, K-6th grades

—Dexter’s Deli, 1229 Camino Del Mar:

The Winston School

—En Fuego (La Tienda Wine Bar), 1342 Camino Del Mar:

Del Mar Hills, 3rd-5th grades

—The Gold Center, 1436 Camino Del Mar:

Ashley Falls, 4th graders

—Gary’s Studio, Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar:

Torrey Hills, 5th graders

—Art+Play Space (New Children’s Museum), Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar: Sage Canyon, 6th graders and Ocean Air, 6th graders

—Rusty Del Mar, 201 15th St.:

Del Mar Heights, K-6th grades

The Del Mar Foundation was founded in 1982 and is the oldest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Del Mar. The Foundation promotes civic pride and cohesiveness, acquires and preserves open space, improves beaches and parkland, raises and grants funds, and sponsors diverse cultural programs and community events in Del Mar. For more information about the Del Mar Foundation, visit www.delmarfoundation.org.