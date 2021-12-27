Del Mar Community Connections hosts Holiday Party
DMCC Program Director Ashley Simpkins, Director of Partnerships Kristoffer Kelly of sponsor San Diego Seniors Community Foundation (Robert_McKenzie)
DMCC Program Director Ashley Simpkins (standing at left) with members (Robert_McKenzie)
Santa with DMCC members and guests (Robert_McKenzie)
Carol Steblay , Santa aka Dan DeNike, DMCC President Terry Kopanski (Robert_McKenzie)
Entertainers Bea Crosbie and Adam Kaye (Robert_McKenzie)
Don Moser, Santa aka Dan DeNike, Felise Levine, John Goodkind (Robert_McKenzie)
Ed and Phyllis Mirsky (Robert_McKenzie)
Lois Higgins, David Paa, Kelly Tilford, Alma Rice (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoying the concert (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom and Claire McGreal (Robert_McKenzie)
Committee members Carol Steblay, Liz Dernetz, Barbara Paulovich, Carly Michaels, event organizer/board member Linda Chisari, board member Marilyn Carpenter (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoyed music, cookies and cocoa at the Del Mar Civic Center Plaza (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Barbara Healy (Robert_McKenzie)
Betty Wheeler, guitar musician/Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Jeff Barnouw (Robert_McKenzie)
Darrel Devine (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections held its annual Holiday Party Dec. 16. The event, an outdoor cookies and cocoa gathering at the Del Mar Civic Center Plaza, was planned by the Social and Good Times Committee led by Linda Chisari and was funded in partnership with the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.
Del Mar Community Connections’ mission is “to help and serve the senior population of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly in their homes.” Visit www.dmcc.cc for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
