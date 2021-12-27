Del Mar Community Connections hosts Holiday Party

Del Mar Community Connections held its annual Holiday Party Dec. 16. The event, an outdoor cookies and cocoa gathering at the Del Mar Civic Center Plaza, was planned by the Social and Good Times Committee led by Linda Chisari and was funded in partnership with the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

Del Mar Community Connections’ mission is “to help and serve the senior population of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly in their homes.” Visit www.dmcc.cc for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie