Solana Beach Schools Foundation holds Holiday Lights Tour

The Yalof family visits with Santa
Solana Vista School is decorated for the holidays
The Juvenile Seagulls band played on the tour route: Harlan Birch, Grayson Schliff, Sal Peckham, Noah Venable
April and Mia Mosebrook
Dawn Seymour hands a tour map to Colleen Mallen and her family
Kyla Christ and Lila Swortwood welcome families at Solana Vista School, the starting point for the Holiday Lights Tour
Rob Rimer, Kim Criscuolo
The Bazzett, Villa Senor, Gatlin, and Malazian families visit one of the houses on the tour
Mark Kowieski and Santa Claus welcome families to the Holiday Lights Tour
Kate and Quinn Boles, Dawn Seymour
The Vessal family
The Solana Beach Schools Foundation hosted a Covid-safe Holiday Lights Tour Dec. 17 to raise funds for the Foundation’s commitment to bridging the gap between the state and the Solana Beach Schools curriculum with a focus on funding the Discovery Labs. More than $5,000 was raised from the event. The Holiday Lights Tour started at Solana Vista Elementary School where families drove to pick up their map which detailed an easy-to-follow route with 17 beautifully decorated Solana Beach homes. They also had the opportunity to enjoy holiday carols and treats as there were sweet stops along the route and lots of holiday cheer including rock bands, dancers and more.

The Foundation partnered with the Solana Beach Child Development Center for a toy drive for their sister schools in South San Diego and asked for families to bring a wrapped gift to Skyline to be donated. Local restaurant Barefoot Coffee in Solana Beach is donating a portion of their proceeds to the Foundation’s fundraising for the Holiday Lights Tour when people mentioned the fundraiser and purchased a hot cocoa or festive drink.

Photos by Jon Clark.

